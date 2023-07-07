'As a Telugu boy, he has made our community proud,' says ex-CM Chandrababu Naidu on Tilak Varma's maiden India selection

“Congratulations to Tilak Varma, whose impressive performance and hard work have earned him a well-deserved place in the Indian T20I squad. As a Telugu boy, he has made our community proud. I wish him continued success in his cricketing journey, and may he shine brightly,” the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo wrote on Twitter.

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister (CM) N. Chandrababu Naidu has appreciated Mumbai Indians (MI) star Tilak Varma, who has been named in the India squad for the T20I series against West Indies next month. The 20-year-old has received his maiden India call-up as the Hardik Pandya-led side will square off against the Caribbean team in the five-match series starting from August 3.

“Congratulations to Tilak Varma, whose impressive performance and hard work have earned him a well-deserved place in the Indian T20I squad. As a Telugu boy, he has made our community proud. I wish him continued success in his cricketing journey, and may he shine brightly,” the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo wrote on Twitter.

Tweet by Chandrababu Naidu

Varma represents Hyderabad in the domestic circuit and he debuted in first-class (FC) cricket in 2018. He made a mark in the red ball circuit domestically before being scouted and picked by the Mumbai Indians (MI) for Rs 1.7 crore in the mega-auction prior to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022.

He averages 40.9 in seven FC games with one century and two-half centuries to his name. Varma’s record in the IPL speaks highly of his calibre. He has slammed 740 runs in 25 innings at an average and strike rate of 38.95 and 144.53 respectively.

The batsman has three half-centuries to his name and played several impactful knocks as MI scaled record chases in IPL 2023. Most recently, he made heads turn by scoring 26 runs off an over by Purple Cap holder Mohammed Shami in his terrific burst of 43 runs off 14 deliveries in the Qualifier 2 against the Gujarat Titans (GT).

India's T20I squad: Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Surya Kumar Yadav (VC), Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya (C), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.