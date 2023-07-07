CNBC TV18
'As a Telugu boy, he has made our community proud,' says ex-CM Chandrababu Naidu on Tilak Varma's maiden India selection

'As a Telugu boy, he has made our community proud,' says ex-CM Chandrababu Naidu on Tilak Varma's maiden India selection
By Tarkesh Jha  Jul 7, 2023 4:55:41 PM IST (Updated)

“Congratulations to Tilak Varma, whose impressive performance and hard work have earned him a well-deserved place in the Indian T20I squad. As a Telugu boy, he has made our community proud. I wish him continued success in his cricketing journey, and may he shine brightly,” the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo wrote on Twitter.

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister (CM) N. Chandrababu Naidu has appreciated Mumbai Indians (MI) star Tilak Varma, who has been named in the India squad for the T20I series against West Indies next month. The 20-year-old has received his maiden India call-up as the Hardik Pandya-led side will square off against the Caribbean team in the five-match series starting from August 3.

“Congratulations to Tilak Varma, whose impressive performance and hard work have earned him a well-deserved place in the Indian T20I squad. As a Telugu boy, he has made our community proud. I wish him continued success in his cricketing journey, and may he shine brightly,” the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo wrote on Twitter.
Tweet by Chandrababu Naidu 
Varma represents Hyderabad in the domestic circuit and he debuted in first-class (FC) cricket in 2018. He made a mark in the red ball circuit domestically before being scouted and picked by the Mumbai Indians (MI) for Rs 1.7 crore in the mega-auction prior to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022.
