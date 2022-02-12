Aryan, Suhana Khan spotted at IPL auction in Bengaluru; SRK skips event

The Tata Indian Premier League mega auction opened today at 11 am. The 10 teams that make up the IPL franchise this year are bidding for 590 short-listed players from 14 countries, including India. This may be the last year that the IPL has an auction for its players as the Board of Control for Cricket in India is thought to be considering removing auctions from future formats of the tournament.

With franchise owners expected to be present in the two-day event in Bangalore, many had expected Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan to be present for his team, the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Fans were instead treated to the presence of Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan at the Kolkata Knight Rider table with other members of the franchise. The duo was also spotted at the KKR table during the pre-IPL auction briefing on Friday.

Pictures of the siblings were widely shared on social media. The team’s own Twitter handle also shared a picture of the two with CEO Venky Mysore.

“A crash course in #IPLAuction strategies from the CEO to our Gen-Next,” tweeted the team.

A crash course in #IPLAuction strategies from the CEO to our Gen-Next ⏭@VenkyMysore #AryanKhan #SuhanaKhan #JahnaviMehta #GalaxyOfKnights pic.twitter.com/WqWNuzhpJt — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) February 12, 2022 Apart from the two, Jahnavi Mehta, the daughter of co-owners Juhi Chawla and Jay Mehta was also spotted at the event. Jahnavi, Aryan and Suhana had also attended the 2021 IPL auction.

While it was Suhana’s debut at an IPL auction, it was Aryan’s first public appearance since his arrest related to a drug bust in October, 2021. Aryan was granted bail after nearly a month in jail.

Read Also |