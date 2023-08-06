Arsenal vs Manchester City, Community Shield 2023: Predicted playing XI, key players, where to watch

The Community Shield is an annual match played between the winners of the previous season of the Premier League and the FA Cup. City won the treble in the previous campaign, which means that they emerged victorious in both these competitions. Hence, they will be squaring off with Arsenal in this Community Shield, who had finished runners-up in the Premier League.

Arsenal FC will face Manchester City FC at the Wembley Stadium in the FC Community Shield to kick off the English football season 2023/24 on August 6, Sunday. The Community Shield is an annual match played between the winners of the previous season of the Premier League and the FA Cup. City won the treble in the previous campaign, which means that they emerged victorious in both these competitions.

Hence, they will be squaring off with Arsenal in this Community Shield, who had finished runners-up in the Premier League. Leicester City FC and Liverpool FC won the Community Shield titles in 2021 and 2022 respectively, whereas the Gunners last claimed the trophy in 2020 when they defeated Jurgen Klopp’s men in penalties. City had previously triumphed in this annual game in 2019 and will be eager to kick off the 2023/24 season on an upbeat note.

Predicted Lineup

Arsenal (4-2-3-1)

Ramsdale, J. Timber, Gabriel, Saliba, B. White, D. Rice, T. Partey, M. Odegaard, G. Martinelli, B. Saka, K. Havertz

Manchester City (4-1-3-2)

Ederson, A. Laporte, R. Dias, J. Stones, K. Walker, Rodri, J. Grealish, Bernardo Silva, P. Foden, E. Haaland, J. Alvarez

Player to Watch Out

Kai Havertz (Arsenal)

Kai Havertz was acquired by Arsenal in the summer transfer window

Arsenal’s big-money acquisition of Kai Havertz will have a point to prove in the opening game of the season. Havertz had an indifferent spell at Chelsea but the switch to the Gunners provides him a chance to reiterate his mettle and prove his credentials in English football all over again.

Erling Braut Haaland (Manchester City)

Haaland had a cracking opening season in England

The Norwegian super striker adapted to the Premier League like fish to water and was an integral part of the team’s treble-winning unit last year. He will come back fresh and raring to star in his second season in the country, starting off with a potentially high-octane clash against the club’s closest rivals in the league.

Predicted Winning Team

City is the better team but it is difficult to predict a clear favourite in a one-off encounter as this one that too at the start of the season. The match is finely balanced between the two teams as of now.

Where to Watch?

The match will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network in India. It will kick off at 8:30pm on August 6, Sunday.