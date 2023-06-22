Arsenal set to sign Champions League winner Kai Havertz from Chelsea for £65 million

In the 2022/23 campaign, Kai Havertz bagged seven goals in 35 matches despite playing in a largely central role whilst leading the frontline. In the meanwhile, he turned up 31 times for the club in the Champions League since 2020 and scored six goals.

Arsenal are set to sign Chelsea’s UEFA Champions League-winning attacking midfielder Kai Havertz for £60m plus £5m in add-ons. Havertz joined Chelsea for a whopping sum of £72m and he scored the winning goal in the final of that season’s Champions League against Manchester City in Porto.

However, his stint with the Blues didn’t deliver as per the expectations following his big-money move from Bayer Leverkusen. He scored 19 goals and notched seven assists in 91 appearances across three seasonsin the Premier League for Chelsea.

In the 2022/23 campaign, Havertz bagged seven goals in 35 matches despite playing in a largely central role whilst leading the frontline. In the meanwhile, he turned up 31 times for the club in the Champions League since 2020 and scored six goals.

His imminent transfer to Arsenal guarantees a churn that is undergoing in the Chelsea squad at the moment. Midfielders Matteo Kovacic and N’Golo Kante have secured moves to Manchester City and Al-Ittihad respectively and some more departures could be expected over the course of the current transfer window.

Meanwhile, Arsenal, who finished runners-up to City in the league last season, are adding some fresh faces to their roster to put forth a renewed title challenge in 2023/24. The Gunners are working hard to rope in West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice to bolster the midfield considering that seasoned Swiss Granit Xhaka is on his way out of the club as well.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is reportedly a ‘long-time admirer’ of Havertz. The 24-year-old is vital to the coach’s plans of closing in the gap with City, who won the historical treble in this season gone by.