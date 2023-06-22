Arsenal set to sign Champions League winner Kai Havertz from Chelsea for £65 million

In the 2022/23 campaign, Kai Havertz bagged seven goals in 35 matches despite playing in a largely central role whilst leading the frontline. In the meanwhile, he turned up 31 times for the club in the Champions League since 2020 and scored six goals.

Arsenal are set to sign Chelsea’s UEFA Champions League-winning attacking midfielder Kai Havertz for £60m plus £5m in add-ons. Havertz joined Chelsea for a whopping sum of £72m and he scored the winning goal in the final of that season’s Champions League against Manchester City in Porto.

However, his stint with the Blues didn’t deliver as per the expectations following his big-money move from Bayer Leverkusen. He scored 19 goals and notched seven assists in 91 appearances across three seasonsin the Premier League for Chelsea.

