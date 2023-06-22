CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homesports NewsArsenal set to sign Champions League winner Kai Havertz from Chelsea for £65 million

Arsenal set to sign Champions League winner Kai Havertz from Chelsea for £65 million

Arsenal set to sign Champions League winner Kai Havertz from Chelsea for £65 million
Read Time2 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Tarkesh Jha  Jun 22, 2023 4:44:36 PM IST (Published)

In the 2022/23 campaign, Kai Havertz bagged seven goals in 35 matches despite playing in a largely central role whilst leading the frontline. In the meanwhile, he turned up 31 times for the club in the Champions League since 2020 and scored six goals.

Arsenal are set to sign Chelsea’s UEFA Champions League-winning attacking midfielder Kai Havertz for £60m plus £5m in add-ons. Havertz joined Chelsea for a whopping sum of £72m and he scored the winning goal in the final of that season’s Champions League against Manchester City in Porto.

However, his stint with the Blues didn’t deliver as per the expectations following his big-money move from Bayer Leverkusen. He scored 19 goals and notched seven assists in 91 appearances across three seasonsin the Premier League for Chelsea.
Also Read:
Top 7 international stars of the 2022/23 LaLiga SmartBank season
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X