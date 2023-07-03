Arsenal closing in on big-ticket acquisition of West Ham star Declan Rice

Arsenal finished a close second to City in the Premier League race last season. They finished with 84 points at the end of 38 games, just five less than the 89 earned by Guardiola’s men. They were within touching distance of the title right until the end before blowing it all away in the last month. With skipper Grant Xhaka set to take the exit door, Arsenal need some reinforcements at the centre of the park to restart their pursuit of the title with greater energy and vigour. They have identified Rice as the ideal candidate, who can help them get a hold of their ambitions in the coming campaign.

West Ham United FC captain Declan Rice is nearing a transfer to Arsenal FC with the two clubs finalising payment terms for the star midfielder. The deal has been stuck for a while now, with treble winners Manchester City FC being briefly involved in the entire saga by pursuing the 24-year-old.

However, City pulled out as the Hammers reportedly demanded over £100m for their skipper. As per reports, the Pep Guardiola-managed club was offering £75m+£15m in add-ons to secure the signature of the England international. The bid fell well short of the price that West Ham has put on their player.

The Gunners continued to chase Rice, who recently lifted the UEFA Conference League with the London-based club. Finally, they seem to have broken the deadlock and are set to secure both him and AFC Ajax defender Jurrien Timber in a bid to bolster their squad and chase their ambitions of lifting the Premier League title next season.

Rice plays as a defensive midfielder and has emerged as one of England’s brightest prospects in that position in the last few years. At 24, he already has 204 Premier League appearances to his name with 10 goals and assists each.