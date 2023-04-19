Arjun Tendulkar shines in IPL, secures maiden wicket in Mumbai Indians' Victory

Arjun Tendulkar claimed the wicket of Sunrisers Hyderabad's Bhuvneshwar Kumar off the final over of the match. Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma completed the catch off Arjun’s delivery to secure a 14-run victory for the side.

Arjun Tendulkar, the son of legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, made headlines with his impressive bowling in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match on Tuesday. The Mumbai Indians pacer picked his first IPL wicket after dismissing Sunrisers Hyderabad's Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Arjun claimed his maiden wicket off the penultimate delivery of the match to wind up Hyderabad’s innings. Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma completed the catch off Arjun’s delivery to secure a 14-run victory for the side. It was a special moment for Arjun, who made his IPL debut just a few days earlier. His impressive performance has earned him praise from fans and experts alike.

The Mumbai Indians captain, Rohit Sharma, gave the 23-year-old bowler the final over of the match, and Arjun did not disappoint his skipper. While the Mumbai Indians already had a dominating grip on the match, young Arjun stuck to basics and pitched his deliveries outside off to keep the ball away from the batter’s arch. The accuracy in Arjun’s bowling finally gifted him his first IPL wicket.

The moment was captured and shared on social media, with the official IPL Twitter handle posting, “That moment when Arjun Tendulkar picked up his maiden TATA IPL wicket.”

Fans and celebrities congratulated Arjun on his performance, with Preity Zinta saying, “Many mocked him for nepotism but tonight he has shown his spot is well-earned. Congrats Arjun. Sachin Tendulkar, you must be so proud.”

Sachin Tendulkar also congratulated the Mumbai Indians on their “superb all-round performance” in the match. Tendulkar, who is the mentor of the Mumbai Indians franchise, praised players like Cameron Green and Ishan Kishan for their impressive performances with the bat and ball. He also expressed his delight at his son Arjun Tendulkar securing his first IPL wicket.

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag also lauded Arjun’s performance. “So happy to see Arjun doing well. Sachin Tendulkar paaji must be a proud father. Arjun's hard work paying off and my blessings are that this is only the beginning of great things to come. Well done Arjun!” Sehwag tweeted.

Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan appreciated Arjun's composure, saying, “|Nice to see the calm approach from young Tendulkar.”

With the recent victory, Mumbai Indians move up to the sixth position on the points table. The side is to play against Punjab Kings in their next encounter.