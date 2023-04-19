Arjun Tendulkar shines in IPL, secures maiden wicket in Mumbai Indians' Victory

Arjun Tendulkar claimed the wicket of Sunrisers Hyderabad's Bhuvneshwar Kumar off the final over of the match. Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma completed the catch off Arjun’s delivery to secure a 14-run victory for the side.
A special moment for young Arjun Tendulkar, who gets his first wicket in #TATAIPL and it is his captain Rohit Sharma, who takes the catch of Bhuvneshwar Kumar.Arjun takes the final wicket and @mipaltan win by 14 runs. pic.twitter.com/1jAa2kBm0Z— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 18, 2023
In 📸📸That moment when Arjun Tendulkar picked up his maiden #TATAIPL wicket 👏👏#SRHvMI pic.twitter.com/jnwnsfvXlo— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 18, 2023
Many mocked him for nepotism but tonight he has shown his spot is well earned 👏 Congrats Arjun. @sachin_rt you must be so proud #Arjuntendulkar #SRHvsMI #TATAIPL2023— Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) April 18, 2023
A superb all-round performance by Mumbai Indians once again. Cameron Green impressed with both bat & ball. Ishan & Tilak’s batting is as good as it gets! The IPL is getting more interesting every day. Great going boys!💙And finally a Tendulkar has an IPL wicket!😛#SRHvMI pic.twitter.com/e4MAFEZyjY— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 18, 2023
So happy to see Arjun doing well . @sachin_rt paaji must be a proud father. Arjun’s hard work paying off and my blessings that this is only the beginning of great things to come. Well done Arjun! #SRHvsMI— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 18, 2023
Nice to see the Calm approach from young Tendulkar 👏— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 18, 2023