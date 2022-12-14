English
Following in Dad's Footsteps: 34 years after his father achieved the feat son Arjun Tendulkar marks Ranji Trophy debut with century

The feat sees Arjun follow in his father’s footsteps who had marked his Ranji Trophy debut for Mumbai with a century against Gujarat as a 15-year-old. Back then in 1988, Sachin became the youngest Indian batter to score a first-class cricket century. Sachin would go on to score centuries in his debut Duleep Trophy and Irani Trophy matches as well.

23-year-old all-rounder Ajrun Tendulkar scored a century on his Ranji Trophy debut, playing for Goa against two-time champions Rajasthan at the Goa Cricket Association Academy Ground in Porvorim on Wednesday, December 14.

Making his first-class cricket debut, Arjun walked in to bat at number seven with his team poised at 201/5 after the fall of wicketkeeper-batter Eknath Kerkar.
Arjun closed out the first day unbeaten on 4 alongside Suyash Pradbhudesai who was unbeaten on 81. Tendulkar went on to register 12 boundaries and two sixes on day two to mark his debut with a century off 177 deliveries.
At the other end, Prabhudesai was unbeaten on 172 with the duo carrying Goa to 410/5 at Tea on Day two. Arjun was finally dismissed on 120 off 207 balls as Kamlesh Nagarkoti took a catch off his own bowling.
Earlier this year, Arjun had sought a No Objection Certificate (NoC) from Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) to play for Goa with the aim of securing maximum game time to further his career.
Last season, Arjun was included in the squad as Mumbai reached the Ranji Trophy final, however the left-arm pacer didn’t get any game time. He was also roped in by five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Mumbai Indians (MI) for the first time in 2021 and repurchased at this year’s mega-auction but has failed to make his debut for a second season running.
However, the move to Goa seems to be working out well for Arjun as away from the media glare he has hit the ground running for his adopted state.
Arjun grabbed 10 wickets in seven matches in the 2022 Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy while also maintaining a healthy economy rate of 5.69. He ended the tournament as Goa’s second-highest wicket-taker, behind Lakshay Garg (12).
He also featured for Goa in the Vijay Hazare Trophy one-dayers and finished as the team’s joint-highest wicket-taker with seven scalps from eight matches and an economy rate of just 4.98.
