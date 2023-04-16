homesports NewsArjun Tendulkar makes his IPL debut as he gets to playing in Mumbai Indians' playing XI vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Arjun Tendulkar makes his IPL debut as he gets to playing in Mumbai Indians' playing XI vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Arjun Tendulkar makes his IPL debut as he gets to playing in Mumbai Indians' playing XI vs Kolkata Knight Riders
2 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Apr 16, 2023 3:35:03 PM IST (Updated)

Arjun made his first class debut during the 2022 Ranji season where he played for Goa.  Arjun is primarily a left-arm medium fast bowler. 

Arjun Tendulkar, the son of legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, made his long-awaited IPL debut as he was slotted in Mumbai Indians' playing XI for their match against Kolkata Knight Riders at Wankhede on Sunday.

Recommended Articles

View All

Resurging Covid — it's time to reintroduce the aggressive testing, vaccination and behaviour regimen

Apr 14, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Made-in-India EV battery: A veteran's take on how to create that self reliance

Apr 13, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

National Credit Framework for IKS — here's the way to move into a higher level of finding that knowledge

Apr 13, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Amul vs Nandini debate — there are more critical issues like milk shortage and animal health rather than a brand war

Apr 12, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read


Arjun was picked my MI at the IPL 2021 auction after he had served the team as a net bowler during the 2020 season of the league.
According to an article on ESPNCRICINFO, the then head coach of the team Mahela Jayawardene, and the former director of cricket operations Zaheer Khan had backed the move saying that picking Arjun in the team was a step-up for the youngster and that he will have to compete with the rest of the squad members to merit his selection.
"We've looked at it purely on a skill basis  I mean, there is going to be a big tag on his head because of Sachin. But, luckily, he's a bowler, not a batsman. So I think Sachin will be very proud if he could bowl like Arjun," Jayawardene had said after the IPL 2021 auction.
Arjun made his first class debut during the 2022 Ranji season where he played for Goa.  Arjun is primarily a left-arm medium fast bowler.
With Arjun's IPL debut, Sachin Tendulkar and Arjun Tendulkar have become the first father-son duo to play in the T20 cricket league.
First Published: Apr 16, 2023 3:27 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

CricketIndian Premier LeagueIPL

Previous Article

IPL 2023 MI vs KKR LIVE: Mumbai Indians strike early as Cameron Green removes N.Jagadeesan

Next Article

IPL 2023 MI vs KKR preview: All eyes on Suryakumar Yadav as Mumbai Indians take on Kolkata Knight Riders