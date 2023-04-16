Arjun Tendulkar makes his IPL debut as he gets to playing in Mumbai Indians' playing XI vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Arjun made his first class debut during the 2022 Ranji season where he played for Goa. Arjun is primarily a left-arm medium fast bowler.

Arjun Tendulkar, the son of legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, made his long-awaited IPL debut as he was slotted in Mumbai Indians' playing XI for their match against Kolkata Knight Riders at Wankhede on Sunday.

Arjun was picked my MI at the IPL 2021 auction after he had served the team as a net bowler during the 2020 season of the league.

According to an article on ESPNCRICINFO, the then head coach of the team Mahela Jayawardene, and the former director of cricket operations Zaheer Khan had backed the move saying that picking Arjun in the team was a step-up for the youngster and that he will have to compete with the rest of the squad members to merit his selection.

"We've looked at it purely on a skill basis I mean, there is going to be a big tag on his head because of Sachin. But, luckily, he's a bowler, not a batsman. So I think Sachin will be very proud if he could bowl like Arjun," Jayawardene had said after the IPL 2021 auction.

Arjun made his first class debut during the 2022 Ranji season where he played for Goa. Arjun is primarily a left-arm medium fast bowler.

With Arjun's IPL debut, Sachin Tendulkar and Arjun Tendulkar have become the first father-son duo to play in the T20 cricket league.