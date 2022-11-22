As Argentina slip against Saudi Arabia, here are some of the biggest upsets in World Cup finals

What’s a World Cup without a classic David vs Goliath performance where minnows land lethal blows on those on the mighty above them. Saudi Arabia’s spirited 2-1 victory over Argentina provides a handy reminder of how football can be a great leveller and joins the list of major upsets at the tournament over the years.

Saudi Arabia fought back from 1-0 down to stun a Lionel Messi-led Argentina in their FIFA World Cup 2022 opener at the Lusail Stadium, Qatar. La Albiceleste were given an early lead with their captain Messi scored from the spot in the 10th minute. However, the Asian side who are ranked 51 in the FIFA Men’s ranking fought back to clinch a famous 2-1 win.

Saudi Arabia’s top scorer in qualifying, Al-Shehri, levelled the tie in the 48th minute before Al-Dawsari completed the turnaround with a beautiful curled shot in the 53rd minute.

The defeat puts a dent in Messi’s hopes of lifting the elusive World Cup trophy as Argentina will need to grab positive results against both Mexico and Poland whom they face next.

However, they can take inspiration from history as Diego Maradona’s side were similarly shocked 1-0 by Cameroon back in 1990 but eventually went on to reach the Final of the tournament.

Here’s a look at other famous upsets in the history of the FIFA World Cup.

Cameroon 1 - Argentina 0 (1990) | Diego Maradona’s side were defending World Cup champions playing in the opening game at Italy 1990 against Cameroon when they were left stunned by the African team. In a highly physical contest Francois Omam-Biyik gave Cameroon the lead in the 67th minute which they managed to hold on to despite finishing the game with just nine players on the field.

Senegal 1 - France 0 (2002) | Another famous upset by an African nation came much more recently when Senegal shocked the defending champions France in 2002. Making their World Cup debut, Senegal announced themselves on the big stage in style with a memorable 1-0 victory over Les Blues thanks to Papa Bouba Diop's iconic winner. France failed to recover from that loss and suffered the ignominy of a group stage exit as defending champions.

Bulgaria 2 - Germany 1 (1994) | The 1990 champions Germany were looking to defend their World Cup trophy in 1994 while also making their maiden appearance as a unified nation. However, despite the likes of Lothar Matthaus, Jurgen Klinsmann and Matias Sammer in the side, Germany were dumped out in the quarter-finals courtesy a 15-minute spell from Bulgaria as Hristo Stoichkov equalised with a free-kick before Yordan Letchkov headed them into the semifinals.

South Korea 2 - Italy 1 (2002) | Buoyed on by their home crowd, South Korea provided one of the major upsets in the 2002 World Cup Round of 16. After topping their group, Guus Hiddink's side came up against Italy who boasted the likes of Paolo Maldini, Francesco Tottli and Christian Vieri. It was Vieri who gave the Azzuri the lead in the 18th minute but South Korea scored a late equaliser as Seol Ki-hyeon found the net in the 88th minute to force extra time. Ahn Jung-hwan then scored the ‘Golden Goal’ in the 117th minute to progress to the quarter-finals.

Story is being updated with more upsets...