By Oumar Aga

The stage is set for an exhilarating, unpredictable intercontinental clash between two giants that will put the Iconic in Lusail Iconic Stadium on Sunday. The scales are evenly balanced before kick-off and could tip either way at any moment after the whistle of commencement is blown. It could turn out to be a fairytale finish for Messi in his final appearance at the grandest stage of world football, or it could be an evening that sees Mbappe become the youngest player after Pele to lift the golden trophy twice. Either way, history will be made before the curtains drop on the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.