Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli became parents to a baby girl on Monday (January 11).

Kohli has taken paternity leave and missed the second, third and fourth Tests again Australia. The Board of Control for Cricket in India had issued a statement confirming it had granted Kohli's request for paternity leave during the Border-Gavaskar series.

Congratulatory messages pour in for the new parents from family and friends. Cricketer Hardik Pandya tweeted, "Congratulations brother and Anushka Sharma. Hugging face Welcome to parenthood. A big hug to the little one, who'll give you happiness like you've never experienced before."

"Congratulations Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. I am sure this will be the best phase of you life! God bless," cricketer Pragyan Ojha tweeted.

"Daughters are the biggest blessing to those who are the luckiest! Congratulations Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli and welcome to the wonderful world of parenting, tweeted cricketer Suresh Raina.