    Antim Panghal wins trials, to move to the SC challenging direct entry given to Vinesh Phogat for Asian Games

    2 Min Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  CNBCTV18.COM  Jul 23, 2023 4:24:19 PM IST (Published)

    Panghal was handed a bye in the first round but she rolled over her opponents thereafter and emerged victorious in the competition, which makes her a standby player for the Asian Games. However, the teenager is displeased with the treatment meted out to her and is willing to go to the apex court with her plea.

    Antim Panghal, 19, has said that she will move to the Supreme Court with her plea challenging the direct entry provided to Vinesh Phogat for the Asian Games 2023 in the 53 kg weight category. Panghal’s petition on the same was dismissed by the Delhi High Court (HC) last week and she replied to her critics by emerging victorious in the trials for the quadrennial competition that were held in New Delhi on Saturday.

    Also Read:
    Delhi HC refuses to interfere with Asian Games trial exemption to wrestlers Vinesh, Bajrang
    “I won the trial fair and square. Why should I be the standby player? I won the trial. The one who did not compete should be a standby player in 53kg. My petition has been dismissed but I won't stop, I will keep fighting, we will move the Supreme Court,” Panghal said.
    She added, “If she (Vinesh) keeps getting direct entries like this, how will one know how good we are? We will keep trying. My coach will decide what we are going to do next but the fight will continue. What's the point of me winning three bouts? I know she is pretty good and has many medals but she must fight against us in the trials.”
    Meanwhile, there was a major upset in the men’s 57-kg freestyle category as Olympic silver medallist Ravi Kumar Dahiya was defeated by Atish Todkar from Maharashtra in the trials on Sunday. Eventually, World U-23 Championships gold medallist Amit Panghal emerged triumphant in the final and will represent India in the aforementioned weight slot.
