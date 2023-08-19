Antim Panghal becomes first Indian woman wrestler to win consecutive world titles

Antim Panghal, who got assurance of her Asian Games entry following Vinesh Pongal's withdrawal, has won her second consecutive gold medal in the wrestling World under-20 championships. Antim beat Ukraine's Mariia Yefremova 4-0 in the final to defend her title.

For the first time, four Indian woman wrestlers have reached the gold medal bouts at the World Championships as Savita (62kg) and Antim Kundu (65kg) also stayed unbeaten on Thursday.

Panghal lost just two points en route to the final, annihilating her first-round opponent from Poland Nikola Monika Wisniewska in mere 68 seconds and followed that up with a technical superiority win over China's Xuejing Liang.

In the semifinals, the wrestler from Hisar district of Haryana outplayed Russia's Polina Lukina, again winning by technical superiority, not losing a single point.

After winning the final Panghal became the first woman wrestler to win two world titles. Reena was the only Indian wrestler in action who lost early. Competing in the 57kg category, she lost her opening round to Ukraine's Alina Filipovych.

Reena got a chance to reach the medal round through the repechage route as Alina reached the final. Reena (57kg) and Harshita (72kg) took bronze medals. Indian women finished with three gold, one silver and three bronze medals to top the chart.

(With inputs from PTI)