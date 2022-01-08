Anti-vaxxer Djokovic detained in Australian hotel; all you need to know

Tennis star Novak Djokovic is in the eye of a storm for his stand against COVID-19 vaccination. The world number 1 from Serbia hasn't yet taken the vaccine jab. He will spend the weekend in detention in a Melbourne hotel as he awaits a decision on his deportation from Australia. The controversy around the decision to allow his participation in the Australian Open has now attracted global attention and prompted a discussion on star vaccine resisters.

Novak Djokovic Standoff with Australia

Earlier this week, Djokovic arrived in Australia to defend his Australian Open title after receiving a medical exemption that allowed him to take part in the event without being vaccinated. The tournament, clinched by Djokovic nine times, is scheduled to start on January 17. If he wins this title, he will become the men's most successful player, holding 21 Grand Slams.

However, Djokovic's vaccination exemption for the Australian Open was overturned on Wednesday following a public and political outcry. Subsequently, the Australian Border Force rejected his documents supporting that exemption at Melbourne Airport.

The 34-year-old tennis player was extended the exemption by two independent medical panels organised by Tennis Australia, the body that runs the event, and Victoria state for unspecified reasons. This infuriated many in Australia, a country where more than 90 percent of the country's adult population are fully vaccinated.

So far, it isn't clear as to how long Djokovic would have to wait in the hotel, which has often been criticised by refugees for its poor conditions, for the decision on deportation.

Meanwhile, Serbia has asked the Australian authorities to move him to a better hotel.

Reaction to the controversy

Around 50 of Djokovic's supporters, including tennis fans, anti-vaccine demonstrators, and immigrant rights activists took out a rally outside the detention facility on Friday, the Orthodox Christmas (according to Julian calendar).

Djokovic, an outspoken vaccine sceptic, thanked people for their support. In a post on Instagram, he wrote, "Thank you to people around the world for your continuous support. I can feel it and it is greatly appreciated."

However, there is another section, the bigger group, of Australians who are unhappy with Djokovic's view of the COVID-19 vaccine. They say that the country has endured nearly two years of travel bans and rolling lockdowns due to the pandemic and allowing an unvaccinated individual will put public safety at risk. The slogan “Refugees are welcome here, Djokovic is not” has caught on in the country.

Reacting to the controversy, Rafael Nadal, Djokovic’s chief rival, said, “In some way, I feel sorry for him... But at the same time, he knew the conditions a lot of months ago, so he made his own decision.”

Nadal is also in Australia for the tournament.

Djokovic has got company

It's not only Djokovic who has triggered a controversy with his anti-vaccine stance. There are others as well.

Renata Voracova, a Czech tennis player, has also had her Australian visa cancelled for not taking the vaccine. The Czech government has confirmed the same. Voracova was put in the same detention facility as Djokovic but she has now dropped out of the Australian Open and would soon leave the country.

Not just tennis players, NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers and star basketball player Kyrie Irving have also drawn public ire for peddling anti-vaccine propaganda. Irving's refusal to get vaccinated made him ineligible to play in the Barclays Centre in Brooklyn.