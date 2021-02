Former Indian captain and ICC’s Cricket Committee Chief Anil Kumble on Thursday extended his support to Wasim Jaffer after he resigned as Uttarakhand coach earlier this week following allegations of creating a communal divide.

On Wednesday, Jaffer dismissed the allegations of favouring Muslim players. In his tweet, Jaffer also said that he did not invite Maulvis to the team's training.

With you Wasim. Did the right thing. Unfortunately it’s the players who’ll miss your mentor ship. — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) February 11, 2021

Unfortunate that you have to explain this. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) February 11, 2021

Jaffer resigned on Tuesday citing "interference and bias of selectors and the association's secretary for non-deserving players" as the reason.

Cricket Association of Uttarakhand's secretary Mahim Verma rejected Jaffer's claims and said he was given everything he had asked for since being appointed as the state team's coach.

(With inputs from PTI)