Andy Murray’s Washington Open match against Taylor Fritz halts due to climate change protesters

By CNBCTV18.com Aug 5, 2023 5:36:39 PM IST (Updated)

Taylor Fritz who won the game against Andy Murray 6-7(2) 6-3 6-4, said that the climate change protesters need to find a better way to display their thoughts.

Andy Murray and Taylor Fritz's game was briefly dirupted by the climate change protesters at the Washington Open. The protesters were seen throwing huge tennis balls on the court with flames printed on them calling out tournament sponsors Mubadala and Citi to stop funding the fossil fuel industry.
Fritz who won the game against Murray 6-7(2) 6-3 6-4, said that the climate change protesters need to find a better way to display their thoughts. “I get they’re protesting, but there’s just got to be a better way to do it. I don’t understand how people are going to get behind a cause when you’re ruining everyone else’s good time. Like, it doesn’t really make sense to me,” Fritz said.
“It’s annoying, obviously, when they do it. It’s ruining everyone’s time. Everyone wants to watch the tennis. I jokingly said, ‘Honestly, this makes me want to go fly on jets more. I think they’re supporting a good cause, but the way they’re doing it… Who’s going to want to listen when they’re just annoying everybody?” he added.
Earlier in the championship, the three-time Grand Slam champion and former top-ranked men’s player rallied to win the first-set tiebreak and beat American Brandon Nakashima 7-6(5), 6-4. It's his first win in Washington since 2018, a low point of Murray's career when fatigue caused him to withdraw and he didn't want to play tennis anymore. The British star has no such issues now and showed clearly that at 36 he's still got it.
First Published: Aug 5, 2023 5:25 PM IST
