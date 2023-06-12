Andy Murray wins Surbiton Trophy with an eye on third Wimbledon title next month

Andy Murray is looking forward to competing against his long-time rival Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon. Djokovic, a seven-time Wimbledon champion, will be coming into the tournament on the back of successive Grand Slam victories in the Australian Open and the French Open this year.

Andy Murray defeated Austrian professional Jurij Rodinov in straight sets by 6-3, 6-2 in the men’s final of the Surbiton Trophy to bolster his hopes of lifting a third Wimbledon title next month. Murray is looking to secure sufficient game-time ahead of the Grand Slam that begins on July 3.

“I have chosen to come and play here, and in Nottingham next week to hopefully get lots of matches under my belt – so this week has been the perfect start,” Murray said post his win against Rudinov on Sunday. He dedicated this win to his kids, who, he says, always ask him to return with a trophy every time he is away from home.

Also Read:

Murray dropped only a single set en route his victory in the Surbiton Trophy. Fifth seeded Jason Kubler pushed Murray to the brink by taking the game to the third set in the quarter-finals. However, he triumphed over Kubler by 6-4 in the decisive set to find a spot in the last-four. He locked horns with Jordan Thompson at the Centre Court in the semi-final and overcame the opponent by 7-6, 6-3 to make his way into the summit clash.

Oldest grass-court champion in ATP Challenger history!

Murray is looking forward to competing against his long-time rival Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon. Djokovic, a seven-time Wimbledon champion, will be coming into the tournament on the back of successive Grand Slam victories in the Australian Open and the French Open this year.

“I am happy for him, he deserves it. When he beat me in the final of the 2016 French Open he lost motivation so maybe he can take his eye off the ball for the next few weeks heading into Wimbledon!” Murray said about Djokovic’s win at the French Open.