Andy Murray pulls out of Cincinnati Open due to abdominal strain

British tennis star Andy Murray has withdrawn from the Cincinnati Open as he recovers from an abdominal strain with an eye of appearing in the U.S. Open starting later this month.

Murray, 36, withdrew from last week's Canadian Open before his round of 16 clash with eventual champion Jannik Sinner due to the issue he picked up after spending nearly five hours on court in wins over Lorenzo Sonego and Max Purcell.

The three-times Grand Slam champion and former world number one travelled to Cincinnati where he hoped to be fit in time to face Russian Karen Khachanov but he will now be replaced by a lucky loser, men's tennis governing body ATP said.

Murray is currently number 36 in the world - his highest ranking since hip resurfacing surgery in 2019 - and was named in Britain's Davis Cup team for their Finals group stage ties that will take place after the Aug 28-Sept 10 U.S. Open.

Murray entered the Wimbledon 2023 in fine form, having won the Surbiton Trophy and the Challenger Nottingham trophies prior to the Grand Slam. However, his title bid in the grass court didn't last long, bowing out in the second round to Greek star Stefanos Tsitsipas in an epic five-set clash. He had secured straight set victories against Ryan Peniston in the opening round and that raised hopes about him progressing further in the competition. However, Tsitsipas emerged victorious in a closely contested game.

He has not bounced back from that loss till now. Murray lost in the Round of 16 of the Citi Open and then handed a walkover to Jannik Sinner in the same round of the Canadian Open, owing to the aforementioned abdominal strain.

