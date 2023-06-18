Andy Murray continues Wimbledon preparation in fine fashion with Nottingham Open victory

The 36-year-old Murray withdrew from the French Open to prioritise Wimbledon, and has now won 10 straight matches on grass on the second-tier Challenger tour. He is set to rise to No. 38 in the rankings on Monday, his highest since returning from two hip operations in 2018 and 2019.

Andy Murray added a second consecutive grass-court title on the ATP Challenger Tour on Sunday as the two-time Wimbledon champion continues his preparations for his home Grand Slam tournament.

The former No. 1 followed up his win at Surbiton last week by beating Frenchman Arthur Cazaux 6-4, 6-4 in the final of the Nottingham Open.

The 36-year-old Murray withdrew from the French Open to prioritise Wimbledon, and has now won 10 straight matches on grass on the second-tier Challenger tour. He is set to rise to No. 38 in the rankings on Monday, his highest since returning from two hip operations in 2018 and 2019.

He now has a chance to be seeded in the Wimbledon draw if he has another strong showing at Queen's Club next week, where the likes of Carlos Alcaraz, Matteo Berrettini and Holger Rune will also be playing.

Murray became the first British man since Fred Perry in 1936 to win Wimbledon when he lifted the trophy in 2013, and added a second title in 2016, but he hasn't been past the third round since returning from his hip surgeries. This year's Wimbledon starts July 3.

Murray is looking forward to competing against his long-time rival Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon. Djokovic, a seven-time Wimbledon champion, will be coming into the tournament on the back of successive Grand Slam victories in the Australian Open and the French Open this year.

“I am happy for him, he deserves it. When he beat me in the final of the 2016 French Open he lost motivation so maybe he can take his eye off the ball for the next few weeks heading into Wimbledon!” Murray said about Djokovic’s win at the French Open last week.