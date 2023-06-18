Andy Murray continues Wimbledon preparation in fine fashion with Nottingham Open victory

The 36-year-old Murray withdrew from the French Open to prioritise Wimbledon, and has now won 10 straight matches on grass on the second-tier Challenger tour. He is set to rise to No. 38 in the rankings on Monday, his highest since returning from two hip operations in 2018 and 2019.

Andy Murray added a second consecutive grass-court title on the ATP Challenger Tour on Sunday as the two-time Wimbledon champion continues his preparations for his home Grand Slam tournament.

The former No. 1 followed up his win at Surbiton last week by beating Frenchman Arthur Cazaux 6-4, 6-4 in the final of the Nottingham Open.

