CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homesports NewsAndy Murray continues Wimbledon preparation in fine fashion with Nottingham Open victory

Andy Murray continues Wimbledon preparation in fine fashion with Nottingham Open victory

Andy Murray continues Wimbledon preparation in fine fashion with Nottingham Open victory
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 18, 2023 9:43:04 PM IST (Updated)

The 36-year-old Murray withdrew from the French Open to prioritise Wimbledon, and has now won 10 straight matches on grass on the second-tier Challenger tour. He is set to rise to No. 38 in the rankings on Monday, his highest since returning from two hip operations in 2018 and 2019.

Andy Murray added a second consecutive grass-court title on the ATP Challenger Tour on Sunday as the two-time Wimbledon champion continues his preparations for his home Grand Slam tournament.

The former No. 1 followed up his win at Surbiton last week by beating Frenchman Arthur Cazaux 6-4, 6-4 in the final of the Nottingham Open.
The 36-year-old Murray withdrew from the French Open to prioritise Wimbledon, and has now won 10 straight matches on grass on the second-tier Challenger tour. He is set to rise to No. 38 in the rankings on Monday, his highest since returning from two hip operations in 2018 and 2019.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X