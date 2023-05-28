This Indian billionaire loves Dhoni and hopes Chennai Super Kings wins the IPL 2023 final

Like millions of Indians, renowned industrialist Anand Mahindra has admitted to being a MS Dhoni fan and wishes to see 'Thala' lift IPL cup for the fifth time.

Renowned industrialist, and a Twitter influencer in his own right, Anand Mahindra has revealed that he’s supporting the Chennai Super Kings in the final match of the Indian Premier League 2023. The reason being the billionaire’s love for the captain of the men in yellow, Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

“I’m a believer in Shubhman’s talents & would like to see them flower tonight BUT I’m a bigger fan of MSDhoni & can’t help but hope for him to blaze a trail of glory tonight,” the promoter of the $19 billion Mahindra Group tweeted on May 28. Forbes estimates Anand Mahindra’s individual net worth at $2.2 billion.

Mahindra tipping his hat to Shubhman Gill (the lead batsman for defending champions Gujarat Titans) is another accolade for the 23-year-old who’s most likely to win the orange cap (for the most number of runs scored). But, like millions of Indians, Mahindra has admitted to being a Dhoni fan. And, as it is for all his fans, rising speculation that Dhoni may retire from the IPL at the end of this season has made this final a bigger emotional moment than it has been ten times in the past.

Chennai Super Kings are playing their tenth IPL final (a record matched only by Mumbai Indians) in the 16 years of the league’s history. And, Dhoni has been leading the team throughout to be, arguably, the franchise with the widest mass appeal. A lot of CSK’s charm comes from captain cool’s own charisma.

