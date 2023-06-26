Analysis: Ruturaj Gaikwad vs Yashasvi Jaiswal - Who is the better option for India's Test team?

As of now, there appears to be a straightforward vacancy at the No. 3 spot in the side. If the management wishes to go ahead with Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill as the openers, then the only real spot that a newcomer can make his own is the one-down position. However, a discussion has been underway recently that Gill could be moved down to No. 3 with Rohit finding a new opening partner in Jaiswal. A greater clarity regarding the same will come to the fore only as the team closes on to the series against West Indies. For now, this analysis is based on whom between Jaiswal or Gaikwad fits better at No. 3.

The Indian Test squad for West Indies sees two fresh faces in Ruturaj Gaikwad and Yashasvi Jaiswal make their way to the team. The 16-men roster will square off against the men from Caribbean in two Tests, starting on June 12 in Dominica. It is evident that the think-tank is bringing about a transition in the Indian Test team with Cheteshwar Pujara and Umesh Yadav being dropped from the setup.

Bengal seamer Mukesh Kumar has gotten a spot in the main squad this time around whereas Navdeep Saini has reclaimed his place back. However, the major debate has been surrounding Gaikwad being picked over Mumbai batsman Sarfaraz Khan, who has emerged as a domestic powerhouse in recent years. Moving ahead from that debate, CNBCTV18 takes a look at the better pick between Gaikwad and Jaiswal for a place in the Indian Test playing XI.

Which spot is open for grabs?

As of now, there appears to be a straightforward vacancy at the No. 3 spot in the side. If the management wishes to go ahead with Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill as the openers, then the only real spot that a newcomer can make his own is the one-down position. However, a discussion has been underway recently that Gill could be moved down to No. 3 with Rohit finding a new opening partner in Jaiswal. A greater clarity regarding the same will come to the fore only as the team closes on to the series against West Indies. For now, this analysis is based on whom between Jaiswal or Gaikwad fits better at No. 3.

Ruturaj Gaikwad – At ease against pace and a spin marauder

Gaikwad could be a left-field choice for the No. 3 spot

Gaikwad appears to be one of India’s brightest prospects against pace bowling currently. He is a sweet timer of the ball and is adept at keeping the scorecard ticking.

The 26-year-old relies majorly on conventional cricketing shots but is incredibly well-placed to milk runs with a watertight technique. He has been a regular part of the India A setup, when the system was up and running and hence has demonstrated his potential against different bowling types in several playing conditions.

Further, his gameplay against spin bowling is borderline elite. He can very well step down and taken them on at any particular moment and is hence a viable candidate in the middle-order as well. However, his proficiency against the moving ball is uncertain still. That will be put into test against the Duke’s ball in the Caribbean and Gaikwad will be exposed to that to a great degree in his very first tour.

Yashasvi Jaiswal – Left-hander with an X-factor

Ravi Ashwin had tipped Yashasvi Jaiswal to shine in Test cricket during IPL 2023

Meanwhile, Yashasvi Jaiswal brings a significantly different and unique skillset as compared to Gaikwad. The 22-year-old is a power-packed player. He is very strong on the backfoot and can deposit shorter deliveries into the stands very easily. Similarly, he plays flat-batted shots on the off-side with equal ease.

He is a fine player of both the cut and the pull shot. Similarly, he creams deliveries through the covers but mainly targets the mid-wicket, deep mid-wicket and leg-side region against spinners. His strike rate of 67.48 in 15 first-class games is fairly higher than Gaikwad’s 56.37 in 28 games. However, it is the fact that he is a left-hander that sets him apart and introduces a newer dimension to the Indian middle-order.

The role that Ollie Pope plays at No. 3 for England has helped them bring about their much-fancied Bazball revolution in recent times. One can pip Jaiswal to be India’s Pope, though the left-hander has a much better technique and oozes potential that is much higher than the Englishman.

Further, India has not had a left-hander playing in the top-order for India in Tests since long. Gautam Gambhir was a mainstay for a long time and Shikhar Dhawan could not really cement his spot in the longest format. Jaiswal, at No. 3, will introduce a whole new dimension altogether. It will mark a tectonic shift from the approach that Cheteshwar Pujara brought in at the position.

Verdict

As of now, a Press Trust of India (PTI) report suggests that Gaikwad is being seen as a backup option to Ajinkya Rahane at the No. 5 spot presently. So that suggests that Jaiswal will be the preferred pick for No. 3 and the aforementioned factors also indicate that he might be better-placed than Gaikwad to occupy the place for India in whites.