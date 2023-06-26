Analysis: Ruturaj Gaikwad vs Yashasvi Jaiswal - Who is the better option for India's Test team?

As of now, there appears to be a straightforward vacancy at the No. 3 spot in the side. If the management wishes to go ahead with Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill as the openers, then the only real spot that a newcomer can make his own is the one-down position. However, a discussion has been underway recently that Gill could be moved down to No. 3 with Rohit finding a new opening partner in Jaiswal. A greater clarity regarding the same will come to the fore only as the team closes on to the series against West Indies. For now, this analysis is based on whom between Jaiswal or Gaikwad fits better at No. 3.

The Indian Test squad for West Indies sees two fresh faces in Ruturaj Gaikwad and Yashasvi Jaiswal make their way to the team. The 16-men roster will square off against the men from Caribbean in two Tests, starting on June 12 in Dominica. It is evident that the think-tank is bringing about a transition in the Indian Test team with Cheteshwar Pujara and Umesh Yadav being dropped from the setup.

Bengal seamer Mukesh Kumar has gotten a spot in the main squad this time around whereas Navdeep Saini has reclaimed his place back. However, the major debate has been surrounding Gaikwad being picked over Mumbai batsman Sarfaraz Khan, who has emerged as a domestic powerhouse in recent years. Moving ahead from that debate, CNBCTV18 takes a look at the better pick between Gaikwad and Jaiswal for a place in the Indian Test playing XI.

Also Read:

Which spot is open for grabs?

As of now, there appears to be a straightforward vacancy at the No. 3 spot in the side. If the management wishes to go ahead with Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill as the openers, then the only real spot that a newcomer can make his own is the one-down position. However, a discussion has been underway recently that Gill could be moved down to No. 3 with Rohit finding a new opening partner in Jaiswal. A greater clarity regarding the same will come to the fore only as the team closes on to the series against West Indies. For now, this analysis is based on whom between Jaiswal or Gaikwad fits better at No. 3.