Analysis: Is Ruturaj Gaikwad the right choice for the Indian Test team?

The selection committee presently looks determined to initiate a transition in the longest format of the game for Team India. Successive defeats in World Test Championship (WTC) finals have warranted a discussion on the approach that the team undertakes in red ball cricket. England’s Bazball revolution heralded by former New Zealand skipper Brendon McCullum indicates that the stage is set for teams across the circuit to adopt a more fearless attitude towards Test cricket.

The selection of Ruturaj Gaikwad in the Indian Test squad for the tour of the Caribbean has stirred a vibrant discussion in the cricketing community. The 26-year-old Maharashtra batsman has emerged as one of the country’s brightest prospects in white ball cricket lately.

He is a two-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champion with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and has impressed observers and onlookers with the ease with which he tackles pace bowling. Hence, it was rather likely that he would get a call-up in the ODI squad for the three-match series against West Indies starting on June 27. Yet, it was arguably surprising that he got a place in the Test squad as well.

Keeping that in the note, and obviously the upcoming two-year-long WTC cycle, the committee dropped India’s long-time No. 3 Cheteshwar Pujara and introduced the likes of Gaikwad and Mumbai-based Yashasvi Jaiswal in the squad. Jaiswal has unquestionable potential with an average of 80.21 in first-class (FC) cricket to justify his selection.

However, there have been calls for Mumbai middle-order batsman Sarfaraz Khan to have gotten a nod ahead of Gaikwad in whites. Sarfaraz boasts of an average of 79.65 with 13 centuries in his FC career. On that note, it is imperative to take a look at Gaikwad’s numbers in domestic red-ball cricket as well and whether that played a vital role in his maiden Test call-up.

Gaikwad's numbers in FC cricket

The 26-year-old represents Maharashtra in the FC circuit and has played 26 matches so far. He has aggregated 1941 runs at a healthy strike rate of 56.37. Gaikwad has nine half-centuries and six tons to his name, which demonstrates a fairly decent conversion rate and ability to get a big score under his belt once he gets his eye in. Overall, his FC average is 42.19 in 47 FC innings, which includes all domestic matches as well as the games he played for India A setup against counterparts of international opposition.

Sarfaraz Khan averages 79.65 in 37 FC matches.

He had a fantastic run in the previous Ranji Trophy season. Gaikwad played four games and slammed 364 runs in seven innings at an average of 79.65. That displays that he has been in good touch recently in the longest format regardless of his overall numbers in the whites paling in comparison to that of Sarfaraz and Jaiswal.

However, several factors have to fall in place for an individual to get an international call-up and merely good performances on the FC front are not enough more often than not. Gaikwad has time and again shown that he is adept at overcoming bowlers of international pedigree and even dominates them in the IPL circuit.