Analysis: Is Ruturaj Gaikwad the right choice for the Indian Test team?

The selection committee presently looks determined to initiate a transition in the longest format of the game for Team India. Successive defeats in World Test Championship (WTC) finals have warranted a discussion on the approach that the team undertakes in red ball cricket. England’s Bazball revolution heralded by former New Zealand skipper Brendon McCullum indicates that the stage is set for teams across the circuit to adopt a more fearless attitude towards Test cricket.

The selection of Ruturaj Gaikwad in the Indian Test squad for the tour of the Caribbean has stirred a vibrant discussion in the cricketing community. The 26-year-old Maharashtra batsman has emerged as one of the country’s brightest prospects in white ball cricket lately.

He is a two-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champion with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and has impressed observers and onlookers with the ease with which he tackles pace bowling. Hence, it was rather likely that he would get a call-up in the ODI squad for the three-match series against West Indies starting on June 27. Yet, it was arguably surprising that he got a place in the Test squad as well.