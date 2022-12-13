Who is Amir Nasr-Azadani: The Iranian footballer sentenced to death for campaigning for women’s rights

Former Iran youth team football player Amir Nasr-Azadani has been sentenced to death by the ruling regime for campaigning for women’s rights during the ongoing protests in the country.

26-year-old former football player for Iran’s national youth team, Amir Nasr-Azadani, has been sentenced to be hanged by the Iranian regime. Apart from the national youth team, Nasr-Azadani has played in Iran’s premier league for teams like Rah-Ahan Tehran FC, Tractor SC and Gol-e Rayhan.

However, he now faces trial after being sentenced to be hanged for the killing of Colonel Esmaeil Cheraghi and two Basij members on November 17. Basij is one of the forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Here’s a quick background into the situation in Iran and also a look at what awaits Nasr-Azadani.

Why is Iran currently facing nationwide protests?

Protests erupted all across Iran following the death of 22-year-old, Mahsa Amini, at the hands of the morality police for violating the country’s strict dress code. In September, Amini was detained for allegedly wearing a hijab headscarf in an “improper” way. While the police claim she died of natural causes, her family say she was subjected to beating and torture and had suffered a fatal blow to the head.

Amini’s death sparked widespread protests across Iran which the ruling regime has been quick to crack down upon. Citizens are demanding more freedom during the protests however the violent clampdowns have resulted in hundreds of deaths among both protestors and security forces.

Human Rights Activists in Iran, a group that’s been monitoring the protests, claim that at least 488 people have been killed since the protests began in mid-September. The group also allege that around 18,200 people have been detained by authorities.

Why was Amir Nasr-Azadani arrested?

Amir Nasr-Azadani has been arrested for committing ‘moharabeh,’ which is a Persian term that roughly translates to ‘waging war against God.’ However, reports in news agencies across Iran, suggest that the regime has arrested Nasr-Azadani for the alleged murder of Colonel Esmaeil Cheraghi, and two members of Iran’s voluntary paramilitary service, known as Basij.

It has also been reported that the footballer appeared on state television on November 20 and read out his confession while there have also been contrary reports that Nasr-Azadani was not present in the area where Cheraghi and the two Basij members were killed.

What is known is that Nasr-Azadani has actively campaigned for women's rights and freedom amid the ongoing protests in Iran and this is seen as the regime’s way to silence such public displays of solidarity with the protestors.

Has anyone else been executed in Iran?

So far two known public executions have been carried out in Iran in relation to the anti-regime protests. On December 8, a 23-year-old man named Mohsen Shekari was hanged after he was found guilty by a revolutionary court of “waging war against God”.

On 12 December, a former wrestler Majidreza Rahnavard was publicly hanged from a crane after he was convicted of killing two members of the security forces. He too was arrested for “waging war against God” and was publicly hanged with images of his lifeless body hanging circulated on social media.

How the International Football Community has responded?

The international football players’ union FIFPRO has released a public statement saying that it is “shocked and sickened by reports that professional footballer Amir Nasr-Azadani faces execution in Iran after campaigning for women’s rights and basic freedom in his country.”

FIFPRO also called for the reversal of the sentence saying, “We stand in solidarity with Amir and call for the immediate removal of his punishment.”