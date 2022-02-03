The Winter Olympics is back! This time, the sports extravaganza, held in snow and ice, is being hosted by China. This is the first time Beijing is organising the Winter Olympics and with this, China's capital will become the first-ever city to host both the Summer and Winter Games. Beijing’s National Stadium has also hosted the Summer Olympics in 2008.

While the Winter Olympics starts on February 4, the curling mixed doubles round-robin began on Wednesday. The two-week-long Olympic games will end on February 20 with a closing ceremony.

This is the 24th edition of the Winter Olympics -- which was first held in 1924 in Chamonix (France). The next edition of the Winter Olympics will be held in 2026 in the Italian cities of Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo.

"The design of the 2022 torch honours the Olympic legacy in the Chinese capital by featuring a similar design to the cauldron of the 2008 Olympic Games, which looked like a giant scroll," the organisers of the Winter Olympics 2022 have said.

A total of 109 sets of medals will be given during the Winter Olympics, which will witness events being held in 15 disciplines across seven sports. To hold the event, machines would churn out 1.2 million cubic metres of fake snow.

As many as 2,900 athletes from about 90 national Olympic committees will participate in the event. In contrast, the Tokyo Olympics, held six months ago, had attracted 11,000 players from over 200 national bodies.

From India, only one athlete -- Arif Khan -- has qualified for the Winter Olympics 2022. In January, the resident of Kashmir qualified for the alpine skiing slalom and the giant slalom event consecutively. This will be his first-ever Olympic Games. India has never won an Olympic medal in any winter sport.

Where to watch

In India, rights for the Winter Olympics 2022 have been bought by Sony. Online updates will be available on the Winter Olympics website.

The snub

The game is taking place amid a cold war-like situation between the United States and China. In fact, Beijing has strained its relations with several countries of the West over a range of factors including trade disputes, territorial conflicts, origins of the COVID pandemic, crushing democracy in Hong Kong, escalating tensions with Taiwan, and human rights abuses in its Xinjiang province, among others.

As a consequence, several nations including the United States, the United Kingdom, Japan, Australia, Canada, The Netherlands, and Denmark will not send participants to the games. Nonetheless, Russian President Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin and Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan Niazi will, quite expectantly, attend the opening ceremony tomorrow.

