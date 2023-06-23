Americans love baseball but cricket is also becoming popular in the US, says PM Modi

"The American team is trying its best to qualify for the Cricket World Cup to be held in India later this year. I wish them good luck and success," the Prime Minister said.
In the ongoing USA tour, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted that the United States of America is also showing a substantial interest in cricket as the US team is playing the ICC Men's ODI World Cup qualifiers going on currently in Zimbabwe.
"Americans love baseball, but cricket is also becoming popular in the US," PM Modi said. Among the players in the US cricket team who is looking to take part in the ODI World Cup, the majority of players are of Asian origin.
"The American team is trying its best to qualify for the Cricket World Cup to be held in India later this year. I wish them good luck and success," the Prime Minister added.
Names like Sushant Modani, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Abhishek Paradkar, Jasdeep Singh, Monank Patel, Saurabh Netravalkar and Nisarg Patel have roots in India, while, Shayan Jahangir, Usman Rafiq and Ali Khan are of Pakistani origin.
The USA lost their first three matches at the Cricket World Cup Qualifier event, which leaves them at the bottom of Group A. After their five-wicket loss to the Netherlands in Harare, they need to make things work in their favour ahead of their final group match against Zimbabwe on Monday.
PM Narendra Modi on Thursday was hosted by US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden for a state dinner at the White House. Over 400 people were on the guestlist for the high-profile meal.
