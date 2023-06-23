CNBC TV18
Americans love baseball but cricket is also becoming popular in the US, says PM Modi

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 23, 2023 2:44:05 PM IST (Published)

"The American team is trying its best to qualify for the Cricket World Cup to be held in India later this year. I wish them good luck and success," the Prime Minister said.

In the ongoing USA tour, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted that the United States of America is also showing a substantial interest in cricket as the US team is playing the ICC Men's ODI World Cup qualifiers going on currently in Zimbabwe.

"Americans love baseball, but cricket is also becoming popular in the US," PM Modi said. Among the players in the US cricket team who is looking to take part in the ODI World Cup, the majority of players are of Asian origin.
