Ambati Rayudu pens emotional farewell message: Looking back at CSK star's illustrious IPL career

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star Ambati Rayudu penned an emotional message as he hung his boots following the final of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. Rayudu played an impactful cameo in the summit clash, scoring 19 runs off eight deliveries to help take CSK home in a thrilling chase.

The batsman particularly targeted Gujarat Titans (GT) pacer Mohit Sharma in the 13th over, hitting him for two sixes along with a boundary to drag CSK back in a chase that was gradually getting out of bounds for them. Post the game, CSK skipper MS Dhoni hailed that he always expected Rayudu to come out clutch in the final and bowler Deepak Chahar echoed similar views, mentioning that Rayudu had been saying the entire tournament that he would win the finale for CSK.

“It has been an emotional night that culminated in a special IPL win. On that high note, I would like to announce my retirement from all forms of Indian cricket. When I took up the cricket bat as a kid playing with the tennis ball at home, I didn't imagine the wonderful journey that would follow for three decades. I consider it my greatest honour to have represented my country from the Under-15 to the highest level. I still remember the day I received my India cap for the first time in 2013 - it is a memory I will cherish forever,” Rayudu wrote on in the post he made in his official social media handles.

He added, “I would like to thank the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the Andhra Cricket Association (ACA), The Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA), Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) and the Baroda Cricket Association (BCA) for showing faith in my ability and providing me with the opportunity to express myself on the field. I would also like to thank both the IPL teams that I played for - Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. I am proud to finish my career as a six-time IPL winner. Being a part of Mumbai Indians' first-ever IPL win in 2013 as well as winning the IPL title with Chennai Super Kings in 2018, 2021 and of course, 2023 are memories that will stay with me forever.

Further, Rayudu took a moment to express gratitude to MS Dhoni, with whom he shares a very close bond, and also his father. The 37-year-old has won the IPL titles six times, which includes three times each with the Mumbai Indians (MI) and CSK.

He has been a vital part of all these sides, donning multiple hats at various stages of his career. At times, he opened the batting or played at number four, as he did in the 2018 season for CSK. On other occasions, he played as a floater or even lower down the order, as was the case in the campaign gone by. Rayudu retires with 4332 runs in 204 games to his name, which includes 22 half-centuries and a solitary ton that came against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in 2018.

“It has also been a great privilege to play with captain Dhoni bhai both with CSK and Team India. We have had some great memories over the last two decades both on and off the field, which will stay in my heart forever. None of this would have been possible without the support of my dear family, especially my father Sambasiva Rao," Rayudu said.

"Thanks to all my teammates, support staff, fans and all the coaches from my early days - this memorable journey of mine would not have been fulfilling without all of you. Thank you for being by my side through the ups and downs. Your encouragement meant a lot to me. See you on the other side!” he signed off.