Ambati Rayudu pens emotional farewell message: Looking back at CSK star's illustrious IPL career

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star Ambati Rayudu penned an emotional message as he hung his boots following the final of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. Rayudu played an impactful cameo in the summit clash, scoring 19 runs off eight deliveries to help take CSK home in a thrilling chase.

The batsman particularly targeted Gujarat Titans (GT) pacer Mohit Sharma in the 13th over, hitting him for two sixes along with a boundary to drag CSK back in a chase that was gradually getting out of bounds for them. Post the game, CSK skipper MS Dhoni hailed that he always expected Rayudu to come out clutch in the final and bowler Deepak Chahar echoed similar views, mentioning that Rayudu had been saying the entire tournament that he would win the finale for CSK.

“It has been an emotional night that culminated in a special IPL win. On that high note, I would like to announce my retirement from all forms of Indian cricket. When I took up the cricket bat as a kid playing with the tennis ball at home, I didn't imagine the wonderful journey that would follow for three decades. I consider it my greatest honour to have represented my country from the Under-15 to the highest level. I still remember the day I received my India cap for the first time in 2013 - it is a memory I will cherish forever,” Rayudu wrote on in the post he made in his official social media handles.