Almost 10% of Premier League, EFL players experienced bullying and 5% suffered suicidal thoughts - PFA survey

By CNBCTV18.com

Playing professional football can be a stressful endeavour with the rigours of practice, keeping abreast with tactical demands and performing in front of passionate fans who can often be quite demanding.

However, recent studies highlight that these aren't the only hurdles that footballers must overcome in their quest for success.

On the occasion of World Mental Health Day, the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA), the union for all current and former footballers in England and Wales, released data highlighting the mental state of the football players.

The PFA surveyed 843 male players in the Premier League and in the English Football League (EFL). Of the group, 79 admitted that they were bullied at some point in their professional careers. The picture turns grim as 40 footballers admitted to having suicidal thoughts in the three months prior to the survey.

Dr Michael Bennett, the director of player wellbeing at the PFA commenting on the findings said, "These are stark figures that illustrate how serious these issues are in the game. Based on this feedback, we have adapted the sessions this season to learn more about the type of bullying players face."

Unsurprisingly, the COVID-19 pandemic has also played its part in disrupting a player's mental and emotional state.

Of the surveyed players, 98 admitted that they felt pressured to take the COVID-19 vaccine against their own will and felt emotional distress regarding the decision.

The high demands of EFL and Premier League football has also led to a number of players experiencing severe anxiety. The survey found that 189 players experienced severe anxiety and felt afraid that something could imminently go wrong with them.

According to Dr Bennett injuries, short-term goals of the teams and an ultra competitive transfer market contribute to the poor mental health of the players. Unfortunately, these situations are not in players' control thereby amplifying the problem.

Are the players taking necessary help?

Despite the mental challenges, the bright side is that more and more players and seeking help to cope with their mental issues.

Last season, 520 players accessed counselling or other mental health support via Sporting Chance, an organisation based out of England that provides mental health support to professional sportspeople.

Of the 520 players, 47% were current players, 48% were former players and 5% were family members of players that the union agreed to support. Nine per cent of the 520 were female players, 86% of whom were current players

Disclaimer: Those suffering from mental health issues can call a crisis line or the National Suicide Prevention Line at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).