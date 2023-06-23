All you need to know about Mukesh Kumar - The Bengal seamer picked in Indian Test & ODI squads for West Indies tour

Mukesh's idea of a good training session doesn't comprise of staying in the gym for long hours. However important fitness is for players in today's time, he feels it shouldn't be a top priority. "I believe the more I bowl, the better I will become, I love bowling in the nets. You learn something every day. The release, the rhythm, the spot around the fourth-fifth stump line. One should do gym also but it can’t be our top priority. I always believe that a fast bowler must spend more time outdoors," he mentions.

Mukesh Kumar's cricket journey is a quintessential Bollywood coming-of-age story as the Bengal seamer has now been selected in the Test and ODI squads for India's tour of the West Indies. Leaving his village home to pursue his passion for cricket, Mukesh says that he didn't have any idea about pace and all he knew his entire life is bowling a good length delivery.

In an extensive interview given to Indian Express, the Bengal Ranji player said that he shifted his base to Kolkata only to help his father who was facing loss in his taxi busines. But, his interest in the sport made him quit everything. "My father gave me a year and if nothing happens, I will work alongside him. But he was also the one, who knew that I wanted to play cricket and when I was not picked for the Indian Army, it was his suggestion that I must come to Kolkata with him and play cricket and help him out," says Kumar.

The trial that changed Mukesh Kumar's cricketing career

Back in 2014, in one of the trials that the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) was organising a ‘Vision 2020 program', Ranadeb Bose, former Bengal pacer and bowling coach, spotted the young bowler. The trials were conducted under the helm of VVS Laxman, Waqar Younis and Muttiah Muralitharan. He was instantly picked for the Bengal team and later looking at his consistent performance, he got a call-up for India A team against New Zealand.

During the New Zealand series, his five-wicket haul garnered more confidence from the management which then lead to his maiden India call-up for the ODI series against South Africa. Kumar has 149 wickets in the red-ball format at an average of 21.55 with six five-wicket hauls. He also traveled to England as a standby for the World Test Championship and is now in the Test team for the West Indies tour.

"The couple of weeks that I spent in England was so enriching. It was a completely new experience. Until very recently, I had only bowled with the SG ball, then when I was picked for India A, I bowled with Kookaburra and I had only heard about the Duke ball. When I bowled the first time I troubled all the Indian batsmen at the nets," Kumar said.

He added, "The weather was also conducive for fast bowling. I got good guidance from coach Paras Mhabmrey and Shami. Shami bhai was very particular about the length one should bowl in England. From the outside, you see Duke ball is doing its bit until you bowl yourself, you won’t be able to understand. I was acting like a child. I can’t tell you how much I was able to swing the ball."

What made Mukesh's bowling special

According to Arun Lal, former Bengal coach, the ability to bowl long spells which Mukesh developed by training outdoors and in nets makes him a special find. "The thing that impressed me the most was his ability to bowl long spells in that probing outside off-stump line throughout the day. If you have seen Mohammed Abbas of Pakistan, he is just like him. He is not 140kmph, but he will not give you an inch. If Mukesh is bowling, you need a couple of good slip fielders," Lal says.

Mukesh Kumar's IPL journey

In IPL 2023, Kumar played for Delhi Capitals and took seven wickets for the team in the 10 games that he played. In the 2023 auction, Chennai Super Kings had a long bidding war with DC but ultimately Delhi bagged him for Rs 5.5 crore. However, his IPL career didn't flourish much, which also added a question mark on his white ball cricket.

But getting a praise from none other than MS Dhoni turned out to be the highlight for him in the last IPL season. Dhoni told him, “You had worked hard and your story is inspirational and it will inspire the youngsters. Never let this stubbornness go.”

Here's India's squad for the upcoming West Indies tour

Test Squad: Rohit Sharma (Capt), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane (VC), KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Navdeep Saini

ODI Squad: Rohit Sharma (Capt), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Shardul Thakur, R Jadeja, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar