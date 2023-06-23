All you need to know about Mukesh Kumar - The Bengal seamer picked in Indian Test & ODI squads for West Indies tour

Mukesh's idea of a good training session doesn't comprise of staying in the gym for long hours. However important fitness is for players in today's time, he feels it shouldn't be a top priority. "I believe the more I bowl, the better I will become, I love bowling in the nets. You learn something every day. The release, the rhythm, the spot around the fourth-fifth stump line. One should do gym also but it can’t be our top priority. I always believe that a fast bowler must spend more time outdoors," he mentions.

Mukesh Kumar's cricket journey is a quintessential Bollywood coming-of-age story as the Bengal seamer has now been selected in the Test and ODI squads for India's tour of the West Indies. Leaving his village home to pursue his passion for cricket, Mukesh says that he didn't have any idea about pace and all he knew his entire life is bowling a good length delivery.

In an extensive interview given to Indian Express, the Bengal Ranji player said that he shifted his base to Kolkata only to help his father who was facing loss in his taxi busines. But, his interest in the sport made him quit everything. "My father gave me a year and if nothing happens, I will work alongside him. But he was also the one, who knew that I wanted to play cricket and when I was not picked for the Indian Army, it was his suggestion that I must come to Kolkata with him and play cricket and help him out," says Kumar.