All you need to know about LaLiga Fantasy and the top players to watch out for next season

The 2022/23 LaLiga Santander season has concluded with FC Barcelona crowned as champions, but they’re not the only winners. There were thousands of other champions, who have been able to celebrate upon conclusion of the season after winning in LaLiga Fantasy MARCA, the official football manager game of LaLiga.

Those who have played this game and scored points throughout the season already know which LaLiga Santander players work the best and rack up the most points, helping users to climb the rankings in their contests with friends, work colleagues or others. Now that the campaign has concluded, we can look back on the definitive top five of LaLiga Santander players who scored the most points.

The footballers who won the most points in LaLiga Fantasy

Antoine Griezmann is in first position, having been ‘The Fantasy King’ with a total of 311 points, which is the most of any footballer in the competition thanks to his goals, his assists and his good stats game after game. As one of the best players of the season and Atlético de Madrid’s superstar, he has been rewarded for his efforts by topping the table.

In second place is FC Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen, who has scored 284 points thanks, in part, to the 26 clean sheets he earned across the 38 matchdays of LaLiga Santander, matching the record of Paco Liaño. The German also won the Zamora Trophy and was key to Barça’s title, as was the third-placed player in the LaLiga Fantasy ranking, Polish striker Robert Lewandowski. He won the Pichichi Trophy courtesy of his 23 goals and he completes the podium with 269 Fantasy points.

Antoine Greizmann topped the assists charts this season in the La Liga

Fourth and fifth place went to two players who the masters of LaLiga Fantasy quickly learned were points-scoring machines. They are Kang-In Lee and David Soria, of RCD Mallorca and Getafe CF respectively. The South Korean scored 244 points and was one of the breakout stars of the season, increasing his value by 1000% since the start of this term. As for Los Azulones’ goalkeeper, Soria scored 237 points thanks to his many saves and his good work between the posts.

The Fantasy players to follow next season

With the season now over, LaLiga Fantasy fans are already thinking about next year, whether they finished top of their league or whether they have room for improvement. The key to success is identifying players who can score a lot of points without costing too much money, which is why many users will be keeping an eye on the breakout stars of this year, such as Sergio Camello, Vedat Muriqi, Lucas Robertone and Diego López.

Camello, the Atlético de Madrid striker who has been on loan at Rayo Vallecano, will be a very desirable asset, as he has shown that he can deliver assists and goals on the cheap. More expensive, because of his goals tally of 15, is Muriqi, RCD Mallorca’s Kosovo striker. But, he will surely remain in demand over the first few matchdays as users will be confident that he can maintain his scoring form.

There’s also value in signing players who can assist, given the points available for setting up goals. Robertone, the UD Almería midfielder, is interesting as he provided seven assists in 2022/23.