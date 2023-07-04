All you need to know about Futura Afición: The project from LaLiga to promote respect, sportsmanship and fair play

After being welcomed in, the children were able to enjoy the ‘Experiencia Futura Afición’ (‘Future Fans Experience’, in English), which included cooperative games and different dynamics where they put into practice values such as teamwork, companionship, sportsmanship, respect, diversity, etc. The day ended with a visit to LEGENDS: The home of football, a new museum, making it a unique and unforgettable experience for all involved.

LaLiga goes beyond football and an example of this is seen with Futura Afición (Future Fans, in English), an educational project that promotes values such as respect, sportsmanship, and fair play among children.

The aim of the foundation in carrying out this initiative is to educate boys and girls from a young age, demonstrating to them that football is a non-violent sport. The awareness-raising program is aimed at children aged 9 to 12 and is carried out at numerous schools throughout Spain, as well as at extracurricular sports centres and camps for boys and girls at risk of social exclusion, reaching more than 74,000 kids since 2015.

As an innovation for this year, LaLiga has created a competition called ‘Los valores de la Futura Afición’ (‘The values of Future Fans’, in English) and the benjamín, alevín, and infantile youth teams of 23 LaLiga clubs have taken part, promoting the values that each club’s badge represents. Following a vote on social media, Real Racing Club, CD Lugo, and UD Ibiza were proclaimed the winners and enjoyed a very special day at the LaLiga headquarters.