All you need to know about Christian Pulisic - Chelsea star who is attracting interest from Ligue 1, Serie A clubs

In the Premier League, Christian Pulisic has scored 20 goals in addition to nine assists in 98 appearances. He has played four full seasons and was fairly successful in the opening campaign, having netted nine times in 19 starts in the 2019/20 season. However, he never emulated the form of that campaign thereafter. In the season gone by, Pulisic scored only a single goal in 24 games. He failed to nail down a spot in the starting XI and started merely eight matches in an underwhelming year for Chelsea.
Chelsea are likely to offload their American star forward Christian Pulisic, who has drawn attraction from two fairly renowned European clubs. Earlier, 2021-22 Serie A champions AC Milan submitted a €14 million bid for the US National Team skipper. However, Ligue 1 outfit Olympique Lyonnais have swooped in with a €25 million offer for Pulisic, the Athletic reports.
Who is Christian Pulisic?
Pulisic is arguably the most prominent American player in European football. He shot into prominence when he broke through the ranks for Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga. He switched to Chelsea in 2019 for a transfer sum of £57.6 million. However, Pulisic, who dons the No. 10 jersey for Chelsea, hasn’t garnered the kind of success that he was widely tipped to achieve for the Blues.
At AC Milan, Pulisic has an opportunity to link up with his ex-teammate and French forward Olivier Giroud. The club will be looking to reclaim the Serie A title after finishing 20 points short of champions SSC Napoli in the previous season. Chelsea have already let go of stars like Kai Havertz, Mason Mount (set to join Manchester United soon), and Mateo Kovacic in the current transfer window.
