All you need to know about Brahim Diaz: The Real Madrid midfielder who returns after 3 seasons in the Serie A

Despite the distance, Brahim remained on Real Madrid’s radar, and they took the plunge to sign him in 2019 despite his limited playing time on a six-year deal running until 2025. He scored his first goal for Los Blancos in May 2019 in a 3-1 loss to Real Sociedad a the Reale Arena. He now returns to LaLiga with the dream of establishing himself at the Santiago Bernabéu, with experience and age on his side.

Brahim Diaz is back in the Spanish capital and set for a second chance to establish himself as a regular for Real Madrid. The 23-year-old attacking midfielder, who first joined the 34-time LaLiga champions from Manchester City in 2019, has spent the last three seasons on loan in Italian football with AC Milan in search of minutes and invaluable experience.

He has gained plaudits for his performances in Italy, playing 124 matches in all competitions and scoring 18 goals for the Rossoneri. He won the Serie A title last season, becoming only the third player ever to win LaLiga, Serie A and the Premier League after Cristiano Ronaldo y Danilo, and this year he reached the Champions League semi-finals.