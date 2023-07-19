All about FIFA Women's World Cup 2023: Schedule, participating teams, venues and where to watch in India

The ninth edition of the FIFA Women's World Cup gets underway on July 20. Here is everything you need to know about the biggest event in the women's football happening Down Under.
Trans-Tasman neighbors Australia and New Zealand are all ready to host the ninth edition of the FIFA Women's World Cup. The tournament being co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand gets underway on July 20th with the final being played on August 20.
Thirty-two teams will be seen in action Down Under as they will vie for the biggest prize in football.
Here is everything you need to know about FIFA Women's World Cup 2023
How many teams are participating in the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023?
FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 will see 32 teams compete for the World Cup glory.
Who are the defending champions of the FIFA Women's World Cup?
US Women's National Team or USWMNT are the defending champions of the FIFA Women's World Cup.
What is the tournament format of FIFA Women's World Cup 2023?
Thirty-two participating teams have been split into eight groups (Group A to Group H), with each group comprising of four teams. Each team for a particular group will face every other team of its group once in a round-robin format.
The top-two teams from each group will then progress into the round of 16 knock-out stage. Round of 16 will be followed by quarter-finals, semi-finals and the grand final.
What are the groups?
Group A: New Zealand (host), Norway, Philippines, Switzerland
Group B: Australia (host), Republic of Ireland, Nigeria, Canada
Group C: Spain, Costa Rica, Zambia, Japan
Group D: England, Haiti, Denmark, China
Group E: The United States, Vietnam, the Netherlands, Portugal
Group F: France, Jamaica, Brazil, Panama
Group G: Sweden, Switzerland, Italy, Argentina
Group H: Germany, Morocco, Colombia, South Korea
What are the venues of FIFA Women's World Cup 2023?
The matches 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup will be played across 10 stadiums. Six stadiums are located in Australia and four in New Zealand.
The stadiums hosting the FIFA World Cup 2023 matches are as follows:
1. Stadium Australia (Sydney)
2. Sydney Football Stadium (Sydney)
3. Lang Park (Brisbane)
4. Melbourne Rectangular Stadium (Melbourne)
5. Perth Rectangular Stadium (Perth)
6. Hindmarsh Stadium (Adelaide)
7. Eden Park (Auckland)
8. Wellington Regional Stadium (Wellington )
9. Forsyth Barr Stadium (Dunedin)
10. Waikato Stadium (Hamilton)
What is the complete schedule of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup?
Here's the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Schedule:
Thursday, July 20
Group A: New Zealand vs. Norway
Group B: Australia vs. Ireland
Friday, July 21
Group B: Nigeria vs. Canada
Group A: Philippines vs. Switzerland
Group C: Spain vs. Costa Rica
Saturday, July 22
Group E: United States vs. Vietnam
Group C: Zambia vs. Japan
Group D: England vs. Haiti
Group D: Denmark vs. China
Sunday, July 23
Group G: Sweden vs. South Africa
Group E: Netherlands vs. Portugal
Group F: France vs. Jamaica
Monday, July 24
Group G: Italy vs. Argentina
Group H: Germany vs. Morocco
Group F: Brazil vs. Panama
Tuesday, July 25
Group H: Colombia vs. South Korea
Group A: New Zealand vs. Philippines
Group A: Switzerland vs. Norway
Wednesday, July 26
Group C: Japan vs. Costa Rica
Group C: Spain vs. Zambia
Group B: Canada vs. Ireland
Thursday, July 27
Group E: United States vs. Netherlands
Group E: Portugal vs. Vietnam
Group B: Australia vs. Nigeria
Friday, July 28
Group G: Argentina vs. South Africa
Group D: England vs. Denmark
Group D: China vs. Haiti
Saturday, July 29
Group G: Sweden vs. Italy
Group F: France vs. Brazil
Group F: Panama vs. Jamaica
Sunday, July 30
Group H: South Korea vs. Morocco
Group H: Germany vs. Colombia
Group A: Switzerland vs. New Zealand
Group A: Norway vs. Philippines
Monday, July 31
Group C: Japan vs. Spain
Group C: Costa Rica vs. Zambia
Group B: Canada vs. Australia
Group B: Ireland vs. Nigeria
Tuesday, August 1
Group E: Portugal vs. United States
Group E: Vietnam vs. Netherlands
Group D: China vs. England
Group D: Haiti vs. Denmark
Wednesday, August 2
Group G: Argentina vs. Sweden
Group G: South Africa vs. Italy
Group F: Panama vs. France
Group F: Jamaica vs. Brazil
Thursday, August 3
Group H: South Korea vs. Germany
Group H: Morocco vs. Colombia
Saturday, August 5
Match 49: 1A vs 2C
Match 50: 1C vs 2A
Sunday, August 6
Match 51: 1E vs 2G
Match 52: 1G vs 2A
Monday, August 7
Match 53: 1D vs 2B
Match 54: 1B vs 2D
Tuesday, August 8
Match 55: 1H vs 2F
Match 56: 1F vs 2H
Friday, August 11
QF1: W49 vs W51
QF2: W50 vs W52
Saturday, August 12
QF3: W53 vs W55
QF4: W54 vs W56
Tuesday, August 15:
SF1: QF1 vs QF2
Wednesday, August 16:
SF2: QF3 vs QF4
Saturday, August 19:
Third-place match
Sunday, August 20:
The Final
Where to watch Women's FIFA World Cup 2023 in India?
State broadcasters Doordarshan will show the Women's FIFA World Cup matches on TV across India. FanCode will be streaming the matches on the Internet.
