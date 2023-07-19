All about FIFA Women's World Cup 2023: Schedule, participating teams, venues and where to watch in India

The ninth edition of the FIFA Women's World Cup gets underway on July 20. Here is everything you need to know about the biggest event in the women's football happening Down Under.

Trans-Tasman neighbors Australia and New Zealand are all ready to host the ninth edition of the FIFA Women's World Cup. The tournament being co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand gets underway on July 20th with the final being played on August 20.

Thirty-two teams will be seen in action Down Under as they will vie for the biggest prize in football.

Here is everything you need to know about FIFA Women's World Cup 2023

How many teams are participating in the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023?

FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 will see 32 teams compete for the World Cup glory.

Who are the defending champions of the FIFA Women's World Cup?

US Women's National Team or USWMNT are the defending champions of the FIFA Women's World Cup.

What is the tournament format of FIFA Women's World Cup 2023?

Thirty-two participating teams have been split into eight groups (Group A to Group H), with each group comprising of four teams. Each team for a particular group will face every other team of its group once in a round-robin format.

The top-two teams from each group will then progress into the round of 16 knock-out stage. Round of 16 will be followed by quarter-finals, semi-finals and the grand final.

What are the groups?

Group A: New Zealand (host), Norway, Philippines, Switzerland

Group B: Australia (host), Republic of Ireland, Nigeria, Canada

Group C: Spain, Costa Rica, Zambia, Japan

Group D: England, Haiti, Denmark, China

Group E: The United States, Vietnam, the Netherlands, Portugal

Group F: France, Jamaica, Brazil, Panama

Group G: Sweden, Switzerland, Italy, Argentina

Group H: Germany, Morocco, Colombia, South Korea

What are the venues of FIFA Women's World Cup 2023?

The matches 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup will be played across 10 stadiums. Six stadiums are located in Australia and four in New Zealand.

The stadiums hosting the FIFA World Cup 2023 matches are as follows:

1. Stadium Australia (Sydney)

2. Sydney Football Stadium (Sydney)

3. Lang Park (Brisbane)

4. Melbourne Rectangular Stadium (Melbourne)

5. Perth Rectangular Stadium (Perth)

6. Hindmarsh Stadium (Adelaide)

7. Eden Park (Auckland)

8. Wellington Regional Stadium (Wellington )

9. Forsyth Barr Stadium (Dunedin)

10. Waikato Stadium (Hamilton)

What is the complete schedule of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup?

Here's the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Schedule:

Thursday, July 20

Group A: New Zealand vs. Norway

Group B: Australia vs. Ireland

Friday, July 21

Group B: Nigeria vs. Canada

Group A: Philippines vs. Switzerland

Group C: Spain vs. Costa Rica

Saturday, July 22

Group E: United States vs. Vietnam

Group C: Zambia vs. Japan

Group D: England vs. Haiti

Group D: Denmark vs. China

Sunday, July 23

Group G: Sweden vs. South Africa

Group E: Netherlands vs. Portugal

Group F: France vs. Jamaica

Monday, July 24

Group G: Italy vs. Argentina

Group H: Germany vs. Morocco

Group F: Brazil vs. Panama

Tuesday, July 25

Group H: Colombia vs. South Korea

Group A: New Zealand vs. Philippines

Group A: Switzerland vs. Norway

Wednesday, July 26

Group C: Japan vs. Costa Rica

Group C: Spain vs. Zambia

Group B: Canada vs. Ireland

Thursday, July 27

Group E: United States vs. Netherlands

Group E: Portugal vs. Vietnam

Group B: Australia vs. Nigeria

Friday, July 28

Group G: Argentina vs. South Africa

Group D: England vs. Denmark

Group D: China vs. Haiti

Saturday, July 29

Group G: Sweden vs. Italy

Group F: France vs. Brazil

Group F: Panama vs. Jamaica

Sunday, July 30

Group H: South Korea vs. Morocco

Group H: Germany vs. Colombia

Group A: Switzerland vs. New Zealand

Group A: Norway vs. Philippines

Monday, July 31

Group C: Japan vs. Spain

Group C: Costa Rica vs. Zambia

Group B: Canada vs. Australia

Group B: Ireland vs. Nigeria

Tuesday, August 1

Group E: Portugal vs. United States

Group E: Vietnam vs. Netherlands

Group D: China vs. England

Group D: Haiti vs. Denmark

Wednesday, August 2

Group G: Argentina vs. Sweden

Group G: South Africa vs. Italy

Group F: Panama vs. France

Group F: Jamaica vs. Brazil

Thursday, August 3

Group H: South Korea vs. Germany

Group H: Morocco vs. Colombia

Saturday, August 5

Match 49: 1A vs 2C

Match 50: 1C vs 2A

Sunday, August 6

Match 51: 1E vs 2G

Match 52: 1G vs 2A

Monday, August 7

Match 53: 1D vs 2B

Match 54: 1B vs 2D

Tuesday, August 8

Match 55: 1H vs 2F

Match 56: 1F vs 2H

Friday, August 11

QF1: W49 vs W51

QF2: W50 vs W52

Saturday, August 12

QF3: W53 vs W55

QF4: W54 vs W56

Tuesday, August 15:

SF1: QF1 vs QF2

Wednesday, August 16:

SF2: QF3 vs QF4

Saturday, August 19:

Third-place match

Sunday, August 20:

The Final

Where to watch Women's FIFA World Cup 2023 in India?