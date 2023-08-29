All about Asia Cup 2023 — Teams, squads, schedule, format, match time, where to watch and more

Pakistan and Sri Lanka are all geared up to host the 2023 edition of the Asia Cup. This year's Asia Cup will be held from August 30 to September 17. Here is everything you need to know about Asia's biggest cricket tournament.

Why is the 2023 Asia Cup being held is Sri Lanka and Pakistan?

Pakistan are the hosts of this year's Asia Cup. However, Indian cricket team, refused to travel to Pakistan citing security concerns in the country. Hence Sri Lanka was chosen as the country that would co-host the matches with Pakistan. So India's Asia Cup matches will be held in Sri Lanka.

Which teams are participating in the 2023 Asia Cup?

Six teams fight out to lift the prestigious Asia Cup trophy. The participating teams in this year's Asia Cup are: Sri Lanka, Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Nepal.

The six teams have been split into two groups of three teams each. The two groups are:

Group A: India, Pakistan and Nepal

Group B: Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan

What is the format of the 2023 Asia Cup?

This year's Asia Cup will be played in the 50-over format. The tournament format is as follows:

Each team will play against every other team of its group once in a round-robin format. Once every team has played against the every other team of its group, the top-two teams of each group will progress ahead while the third placed team of the group will be eliminated from the tournament. The four remaining teams will then play play the Super Four stage where in a round-robin format, one team will play every other team once. The top two teams at the end of the round-robin format will get to play the final.

What is the schedule of the 2023 Asia Cup?

Date Match Venue Aug-30 Pakistan vs Nepal Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan Aug-31 Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele Sep-02 India vs Pakistan Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele Sep-03 Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore Sep-04 India vs Nepal Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele Sep-05 Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore Sep-06 A1 vs. B2 Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore Sep-09 B1 vs. B2 R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo Sep-10 A1 vs. A2 R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo Sep-12 A2 vs. B1 R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo Sep-14 A1 vs B1 R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo Sep-15 A2 vs B2 R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo Sep-17 Final R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

A1, A2, B1 and B2 -- represents the positions at which the teams finish in their respective groups. For example, if India and Pakistan finish first and second in group A then India is A1 team and Pakistan is A2 team.

Squads of the Asia Cup:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, and Sanju Samson (back up)

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (captain), Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Tayyab Tahir, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Haris, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi

Nepal: Rohit Paudel (captain), Mahamad Asif Sheikh, Kushal Bhurtel, Lalit Rajbanshi, Bhim Sharki, Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Sandeep Lamichhane, Karan KC, Gulshan Kumar Jha, Aarif Sheikh, Sompal Kami, Pratish GC, Kishor Mahato, Sundeep Jora, Arjun Saud, Shyam Dhakal

Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Litton Das, Tanzid Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Sheikh Mahedi, Nasum Ahmed, Shamim Hossain, Afif Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Naim Sheikh

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (captain), Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ashen Bandara, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwanidu Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera, Dinesh Chandimal

Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (captain), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil, Rashid Khan, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Abdul Rahman, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Suliman Safi, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Where to watch Asia Cup 2023?

Asia Cup 2023 will be broadcast live and exclusive on the Star Sports network. It will also be streamed for free on the Disney+Hotstar app.