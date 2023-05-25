Akash Madhwal takes 5/5 vs LSG: Here are the 5 best bowling figures by Indian players in the IPL

Akash Madhwal’s performance gives CNBC-TV18 an opportunity to turn back the clock and recall the best bowling performances by Indians in the history of the IPL.

Akash Madhwal took an incredible five-wicket haul that helped Mumbai Indians (MI) defeat the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Eliminator of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday. Madhwal’s performance gives CNBC-TV18 an opportunity to turn back the clock and recall the best bowling performances by Indians in the history of the IPL.

1: Anil Kumble – 5/5 vs Rajasthan Royals, 2009

The great Indian leg-spinner had scalped five wickets, conceding merely five runs in his spell of 3.1 overs. Kumble had cleaned up the RR lower middle-order as he dismissed the likes of Yusuf Pathan, Ravindra Jadeja, Shane Warne, Munaf Patel and Kamran Khan.

The feat is even more special considering that the game was held in Cape Town, which isn’t a track that outright favours spinners. Rahul Dravid walked away with the Player of the Match award but Kumble’s effort still continues to be the best bowling figures recorded by an Indian in the IPL.

2: Akash Madhwal – 5/5 vs Lucknow Super Giants, 2023

As aforementioned, Akash Madhwal struck five wickets whilst giving away only five runs in 3.3 overs in the Eliminator against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Wednesday. Madhwal has emerged as a real exciting prospect this season, taking 13 wickets in his seven appearances so far. He took the key wickets of Prerak Mankad, Nicholas Pooran and Ayush Badoni upfront and returned to clean up the tail later on to round off one of the all-time great bowling spells in the IPL.

3: Jasprit Bumrah – 5/10 vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 2022

Jasprit Bumrah turned up in some fine form against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Navi Mumbai in IPL 2022. MI restricted KKR to 165 /9 in 20 overs and Bumrah took five of those wickets, including the likes of Andre Russell, Sunil Narine and Nitish Rana. He optimised the favourable conditions by hitting the hard lengths and extracting just enough movement off the pitch to take a fifer, which is the IPL’s second-best bowling figures in a losing cause.

4: Ishant Sharma – 5/12 vs Kochi Tuskers Kerala, 2011

Ishant Sharma has arguably never been the quintessential T20 bowling superstar but he has had some memorable moments in the shortest format of the game over his decade-and-a-half long career.

In 2011, he dismissed five batsmen from the now-defunct Kochi Tuskers Kerala (KTK) franchise, whilst giving away 12 runs in three overs. Moreover, he dismissed five of the KTK top-six in an excellent outing that helped the Deccan Chargers (DC) win the game by 55 runs.

5: Ankit Rajpoot – 5/14 vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 2018

Ankit Rajpoot has had some good games in an IPL career that has blown hot and cold for him. However, the pacer really had a shot to stardom when he took five wickets for 14 runs in his four overs against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Rajiv Gandhi international Stadium in April 2018.

Interestingly, SRH lost only six wickets in that innings and Rajpoot ended up taking five of them. Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) lost that match by 13 runs but Rajpoot still managed to lock in one of the best bowling figures in IPL history.