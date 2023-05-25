English
Akash Madhwal takes 5/5 vs LSG: Here are the 5 best bowling figures by Indian players in the IPL

By Tarkesh Jha  May 25, 2023 1:26:32 PM IST (Published)

Akash Madhwal’s performance gives CNBC-TV18 an opportunity to turn back the clock and recall the best bowling performances by Indians in the history of the IPL.

Akash Madhwal took an incredible five-wicket haul that helped Mumbai Indians (MI) defeat the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Eliminator of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday. Madhwal’s performance gives CNBC-TV18 an opportunity to turn back the clock and recall the best bowling performances by Indians in the history of the IPL.

1: Anil Kumble – 5/5 vs Rajasthan Royals, 2009
The great Indian leg-spinner had scalped five wickets, conceding merely five runs in his spell of 3.1 overs. Kumble had cleaned up the RR lower middle-order as he dismissed the likes of Yusuf Pathan, Ravindra Jadeja, Shane Warne, Munaf Patel and Kamran Khan.
The feat is even more special considering that the game was held in Cape Town, which isn’t a track that outright favours spinners. Rahul Dravid walked away with the Player of the Match award but Kumble’s effort still continues to be the best bowling figures recorded by an Indian in the IPL.
