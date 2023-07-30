CNBC TV18
Ajinkya Rahane to miss county stint with Leicestershire after international engagements with India

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 30, 2023

Rahane was to join the county club in June but his arrival was pushed back due to increased international commitments. The 35-year-old have had a hectic season already. He was a constant feature for Chennai Super Kings during the 2023 season of the Indian Premier League. After the IPL, Rahane flew to England to play in the ICC World Test Championship final against Australia. After the final he was part of the Indian Test squad for the two-match series against the West Indies.

Team India Test vice captain Ajinkya Rahane will not join English county side Leicestershire as planned earlier as he wants a break from cricket after hectic international engagements, the club said.

Rahane was to join the county club in June but his arrival was pushed back due to increased international commitments. The 35-year-old have had a hectic season already. He was a constant feature for Chennai Super Kings during the 2023 season of the Indian Premier League. After the IPL, Rahane flew to England to play in the ICC World Test Championship final against Australia. After the final he was part of the Indian Test squad for the two-match series against the West Indies.
The club said with those involvements previously not factored into his schedule, Rahane has now expressed his desire to take a break from cricket during August and September, meaning he will not feature for Leicestershire as planned.
"Firstly, we are fully understanding of Ajinkya's situation. He has experienced a hectic schedule in recent months, both in India and travelling with the national team, and we accept his wishes to recover and spend some time with his family," Director of Cricket Claude Henderson said in a statement issued by the club.
"We have been in constant communication with Ajinkya and accept how situations can change quickly in cricket. He is extremely grateful for our understanding and still hopes to play for Leicestershire one day." Australian Peter Handscomb will replace Rahane. Handscomb has extended his stay with the Foxes to feature in next month's Metro Bank One Day Cup.
"Thankfully, we had planned for a situation like this, and we are delighted Peter is staying on with the team. He brings many qualities alongside his batting and wicketkeeping, including strong leadership, which is a massive help to Lewis (Hill) and the rest of the guys in our changing room," Henderson said.
With PTI Inputs
