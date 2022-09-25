Ajinkya Rahane sets example, asks Yashasvi Jaiswal to leave field for sledging rival batter

By PTI

Coimbatore: In a rare act, West Zone skipper Ajinkya Rahane ordered his teammate Yashasvi Jaiswal to leave the field for disciplinary reasons, setting an example on the fifth day of the Duleep Trophy final against South Zone here. The 20-year-old Jaiswal had a great time with the bat, smashing a brilliant double century to set up a big win for West Zone in the summit showdown.

However, the same cannot be said of his time on the field as he found himself at the centre of controversy on Sunday. He was asked by his captain Rahane to leave the field for going overboard with sledging against South Zone batter Ravi Teja. South batter Ravi Teja had apparently complained about the verbal volleys that Jaiswal was consistently firing at him as he was fielding close to the bat.

After being spoken to earlier, Jaiswal came under fire again in the 57th over when the on-field umpire complained about the young batter's alleged verbal volleys. Jaiswal appeared to be animated when Rahane had a word with him with regard to his action and sent him off, leaving West Zone with 10 men on the field.

Jaiswal returned to the field after being away for seven overs. He was later declared Man of the Match after West won by 294 runs. The unassuming Rahane has always been like that. When Mohammed Siraj faced racial abuse in Australia, Rahane, who was leading the team in Virat Kohli's absence, brought it up with the match referee, but refrained from engaging with the Australians on or off the field.

Asked about the incident involving Jaiswal, Rahane said after the match, "I believe in always respecting your opponents, umpires and match officials. So you have to handle certain incidents in a certain manner."

West Zone annexes Duleep Trophy with big win over South

West Zone thrashed South Zone by 294 runs to win the 2022 Duleep Trophy here on Sunday, completing the formalities before lunch on the fifth and last day's play. Set an improbable target of 529 runs for an outright win, South Zone were bowled out for 234 in 71.2 overs, with left-arm Shams Mulani (4 for 51) picking up three of the four wickets to fall on the final day.

Resuming at 154 for six, South batters Ravi Teja and R Sai Kishore defied the West attack for nearly two hours. Most of the South Zone's experienced batters failed and fell to the pace duo of Atit Sheth and Jaydev Unadkat on the fourth evening, leaving the team in a hopeless situation. Teja (53) batted with resolve and was well supported by lanky Sai Kishore, who kept the bowlers at bay for 82 deliveries for his seven.

The duo added 57 runs in 157 deliveries, handling the West bowlers with circumspection. While Teja got three boundaries and hit a six, Kishore was content in defending and spending time in the middle. Medium-pacer Chintan Gaja broke through with the score at 203 when he had Kishore caught by Priyank Panchal.

Karnataka off-spinner K Gowtham who joined Teja made sure the West bowlers were made to work hard for more success. They added 23 runs and threatened to extend the game past the lunch break. Mulani trapped Ravi Teja leg before wicket after he had scored a half-century.

Basil Thampi (0) was the next to go, caught by Sarfaraz Khan off Mulani before Tanush Kotian had Gowtham (17) to end South's resistance. West Zone had amassed 585 for four before declaring in their second innings after conceding a 57-run first-innings lead to their opponents. Prolific run-scorer Sarfaraz Khan recorded a fine, unbeaten century (127 off 178 balls) while Yashasvi Jaiswal made a monumental 265 in the second innings to help set the game up for the Ajinkya Rahane-led West Zone. Kerala Opener Rohan Kunnummal waged a lone battle, scoring 93, in South's second innings.