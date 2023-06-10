Ajinkya Rahane Injury Update: Will he bat in India's second innings of WTC final?

“Don't think it (injury) will affect (my) batting (in India's second innings). Happy with the way I batted. Had a good today. We were looking to get 320-330 but overall we had a good day. Bowling wise we bowled well. Everyone chipped in,” Ajinkya Rahane quipped.

Indian middle-order batsman Ajinkya Rahane believes that his finger injury will not trouble him during the fourth innings of the World Test Championship (WTC) final at The Oval in London. Rahane led the Rohit Sharma-led side’s slight comeback into the proceedings on Friday as he scored 89 runs off 129 deliveries to propel India to put up 296 on the board in the first innings.

The 34-year-old scored 11 boundaries along with a solitary six and stitched an important 109-run partnership with Shardul Thakur that helped India close in on the Baggy Greens’ mammoth total of 469 runs in the first innings.

Also Read:

However, Rahane dealt with a couple of blows on his finger during the course of the innings that required treatment from the team’s medical staff. However, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star has played down suggestions that the injury would influence his batting in India’s second innings. Rahane remains confident of performing well when the Indian batting unit returns back to chase the target.

“Don't think it (injury) will affect (my) batting (in India's second innings). Happy with the way I batted. Had a good today. We were looking to get 320-330 but overall we had a good day. Bowling wise we bowled well. Everyone chipped in,” Rahane quipped.

Australia ahead, but Rahane insists India can spark a turnaround

He did not refrain from adding that Australia stood at a more dominant position in the proceedings currently. However, the seasoned batsman assured that momentum can swing extensively within an hour or so and hence backed his teammates to put up an improved show in the coming couple of days.

“Australia are slightly ahead in the game. For us it's important to be in the moment, play session by session. First one hour will be crucial tomorrow. We know funny things can happen. Jadeja bowled really well, footmarks helped him against the left-hander. (I) still feel wicket will help seam bowlers,” Rahane remarked.

Fresh from winning the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 title with CSK, Rahane adapted seamlessly to the rigours of the Test format. He looked confident in his defence but did not shy away from seeking boundaries time and again.

Further, his rich wealth of experience reflected in the way he marshalled partnerships with the duo of Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur to reduce Australia’s eventual first innings lead to 173 runs. Rahane is making a comeback to the Test squad after nearly 18 months and has justified the trust placed on him by the think-tank for this crunch encounter.